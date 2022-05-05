Mirchi Partners With Triton Digital to Power Its Audio Streaming and Podcast Strategy

Global Audio Streaming and Podcast Leader to Support Mirchi with Suite of Advertising, Measurement, and Podcasting Technologies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio industry, today announced a partnership with Mirchi, India’s no.1 music and entertainment company, owned by Entertainment Network India Limited. Through the partnership, Mirchi will leverage Triton Digital’s suite of advertising measurement and podcasting technologies for content delivery, audience measurement, and monetization across all its audio streaming and podcast inventory, creating new opportunities for advertisers to reach listeners across its digital platforms, including the recently launched Mirchi app.

“As a leading global media company, we needed a flexible, state-of-the-art solution that could enable our app and digital audio platform to scale up and keep up with demand,” said Udit Tyagi, Chief Digital Officer at Mirchi. “Triton Digital’s innovative technology helps us to better manage our audio content, measurement and advertising across direct and programmatic in a seamless, unified manner to provide our global customer base with the best listening experience possible.”

Mirchi powers audio content from India to help listeners across the globe access their favorite FM stations and podcasts, regardless of their location. Through Triton Digital’s Supply-Side Platform (SSP) and Advertising Platform, Tap, publishers can manage demand and optimize yield for every audio opportunity, as well as streamline their advertising traffic to maximize revenue. Triton Digital’s trusted audio and podcast measurement tools provide publishers with audience insights and advertisers with consistent and accurate third-party metrics so they can make informed decisions around advertising spend.

“At Triton Digital, our goal is to provide publishers with the technology to power innovative listening experiences for audiences across the globe,” said Aditya Summanwar, Director, Market Development, Triton Digital. “We look forward to supporting Mirchi with our cutting edge and comprehensive suite of audio technologies, to help them expand their audience and grow revenue.”

The partnership further demonstrates Triton Digital’s commitment to provide technologies that enhance the streaming audio market in India, which is expected to cross $870 million USD by 2025.

To learn more about Triton Digital’s comprehensive suite of advertising, measurement, and podcasting technologies, visit: www.tritondigital.com.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Mirchi:

Mirchi, owned by Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), is a radio and entertainment company that operates India’s largest private FM radio brand with 73 frequencies across 63 cities – Radio Mirchi. Launched in 2001, Mirchi now has a variety of properties under its FM, LIVE, and Digital platforms, each populated with multi-lingual, multi-platform and multi-format content. Mirchi now operates in the USA (New Jersey & The Bay Area, California), UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, bringing content directly from India to the discerning global consumers. Mirchi can also be heard at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. Mirchi provides customized, hyper-local, multi-media advertising solutions to its advertisers. The brand has been growing its listenership, as well as expanding its advertisers’ list through the years. The emphasis on generating results for advertisers, whether it is generating footfalls, creating buzz or inducing trials, with a focus on providing end to end solutions under one roof, is what distinguishes Mirchi from its competitors.

