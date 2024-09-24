Mirantis Named a Challenger in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management

Earns recognition for innovation, scalability, and customer success in container management

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContainerManagement—Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure using open source software, today announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management. This ranking positions Mirantis among a select group of container management technologies, including industry leaders AWS, Google, and Microsoft.





“We believe this recognition by Gartner underscores our dedication to delivering open, vendor-neutral, enterprise-grade container solutions that empower customers with flexibility and scalability,” said Alex Freedland, CEO, Mirantis. “Our independence allows us to prioritize the needs of our customers without the constraints of larger corporate interests, giving us the freedom to continue evolving our offerings in line with market demands.”

In the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management, Mirantis was recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. k0s, Mirantis’ lightweight Kubernetes distribution, was cited as a core strength, particularly in the emerging edge computing market.

Independence is a defining feature for Mirantis, allowing the company to deliver vendor-neutral solutions that work across various environments without being tied to a specific cloud platform or Linux distribution. This approach ensures that customer success remains a top priority, positioning Mirantis as a trusted provider of container management solutions across industries.

To learn more, download the report.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations achieve digital self-determination by using open source software to provide complete control over their strategic infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud-native expertise for managing and operating virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments. Mirantis enables platform teams to deliver a public-cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud platform for complete application and operations portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management – all based on open source using open-standard APIs.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Societe Generale, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contacts

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis



jeckert@eckertcomms.com