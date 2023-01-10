Mirantis Grows OpenStack for Kubernetes Virtual Machine Deployments by 10 Times in 2022, Launches Latest Release

New Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes release adds file share-as-a-service to support legacy workloads

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MOSK—Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced that the Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes (MOSK) has seen virtual machines (VM) deployed on its infrastructure explode more than 10 times the previous year.

The latest release of MOSK 22.5 is now available with:

Full support for OpenStack Yoga;

Shared file system-as-a-service using OpenStack Manila to support legacy workloads;

Easy integration with monitoring systems to provide data on the state of cloud resources.

“The significant growth we’ve seen of VM deployment on MOSK in 2022 serves, yet again, as proof that OpenStack is still a relevant and important infrastructure for virtualized workloads at enterprises and service providers,” said Artem Andreev, product manager, Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes. “MOSK hardens the open source OpenStack as the basis for mission-critical operations, removing the typical challenges of OpenStack cluster deployment and operations with an easy-to-use virtualization platform – containerized and optimally-configured for Kubernetes.”

MOSK enables digital infrastructure for cloud native and traditional applications which ensures reliability and enables full control over application data. MOSK provides centralized logging, monitoring, and alerting, along with tooling to automate management of the underlying infrastructure, from hardware provisioning to software configuration.

“The growth of MOSK closely mirrors what we’re seeing in OpenStack growth overall,” said Allison Price, director of marketing and community at the OpenInfra Foundation. “Organizations are increasingly using OpenStack to deploy robust and scalable virtualization infrastructure on-premises, a trend that’s reflected in the 2022 User Survey, which revealed more than 40 million cores of OpenStack in production worldwide.”

Go here for more details on the software update and for general information, go here.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, Nationwide Insurance, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

