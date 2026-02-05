MintMCP Launches Enterprise Governance Platform for AI Agents and MCP Servers

New solution delivers real-time observability, security controls, and compliance for the rapidly expanding AI agent ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO--MintMCP today launched its enterprise governance platform for AI agents and MCP servers, enabling teams to deploy, monitor, and secure agent infrastructure at scale. The platform enables organizations to deploy, monitor, and secure AI agents at scale while maintaining complete audit trails and policy enforcement.

As enterprises race to deploy AI agents, security teams face a growing blind spot. These agents operate with elevated privileges: accessing databases, APIs, and internal systems. Yet, most organizations have no visibility into what they're doing. Without governance, a single agent can expose credentials, exfiltrate sensitive data, or create compliance gaps that surface only during an audit. MintMCP addresses this gap with a unified platform that provides real-time observability, intelligent guardrails, and enterprise-grade access controls.

"AI agents like Claude Code and Cursor are transforming how enterprises operate, but they introduce security risks that traditional tools weren't designed to handle," said Jiquan Ngiam, co-founder and CEO of MintMCP. "We built MintMCP to give security teams the visibility and control they need, while enabling engineering teams to deploy agents quickly and confidently."

"What stood out to our team was how straightforward the setup was, while still giving us enterprise-grade security," said Mustafa Furniturewala, CTO at Coursera. "MintMCP’s Virtual MCPs helped us abstract away complexity, and routing our auth flows through a central gateway gives us the control we need as we scale our AI capabilities."

"What EDR did for employee laptops, we'll need for AI agents," said Tobias Boelter, Head of Security at Harvey AI. "As enterprises let agents take real actions, security teams need tools to monitor behavior, detect threats, and stop them at runtime."

Key capabilities include:

MCP Gateway: One-click deployment of custom and open-source MCP servers with built-in SSO, OAuth authentication, and centralized credential management

Agent Monitor: Real-time tracing of every tool call, command, and file access across all agent activity

Real-time tracing of every call, command, and file access across all agent activity Intelligent Guardrails: Automated detection and blocking of risky agent actions based on configurable policies

MintMCP is SOC 2 Type II audited and offers data encryption in transit and at rest, data residency options, and enterprise SLAs.

Sign up or schedule a demo at https://www.mintmcp.com

About MintMCP

MintMCP provides enterprise governance for AI agents and MCP servers. The platform enables organizations to observe, secure, and control AI agent activity while maintaining the speed and flexibility that engineering teams require. MintMCP is SOC 2 Type II audited and trusted by enterprises deploying AI agents at scale.

