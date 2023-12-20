Mintegral Announces Registration to IAB’s Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework, Updates SDK

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mintegral, Mobvista’s programmatic advertising subsidiary, announced today that it has been approved as the latest vendor to join IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework (V2.2 TCF). Mintegral has also launched updated SDKs to support the Google User Messaging Platform (UMP) and ensure compliance with the additional data protection regulations.





Mintegral’s updates align with GDPR and reflect changes beginning January 16, 2024, when all partners using Google publisher products are required to use a Google-certified Consent Management Platform (CMP) which integrates with the TCF when serving ads to users in the European Economic Area (EEA) or the UK.

IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework

The TCF was developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organizations and professionals in the online industry. It relies on standardization to facilitate compliance with certain provisions of the ePrivacy Directive and the GDPR. This enables publishers of websites and apps (first parties) and technology partners that support the delivery, personalization, or measurement of advertising and content (third parties or vendors) to work together and provide users with a standardized experience.

With partners across the globe, Mintegral is acutely aware of the importance of protecting the security and privacy of customer data. Mintegral has continued to make industry-leading moves to further strengthen its data security and privacy systems.

In addition to integrating with the IAB Transparency and Consent Framework, Mintegral has been issued SOC2 Type 2 and SOC 3 reports. Mintegral has also successfully remained compliant with IAB OM SDK, GDPR, CCPA, and COPPA while receiving ISO/IEC 27001 and ePrivacyseal endorsements.

