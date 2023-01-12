MINTangible takes on NFT intellectual property chaos with the introduction of a revolutionary NFT IP Rights Solution

4 simple steps for brands and creators to create NFTs with IP rights and protection using MINTangible

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MINTangible, the leading company dedicated to Web3 intellectual property and rights management, has launched a groundbreaking blockchain solution that enables brands and creators to digitally bind IP license and royalty terms to their non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

As NFT lawsuits and IP disputes continue to make headlines, MINTangible offers a trusted solution for NFT creators looking to safeguard their IP while maximizing the potential of their creative works in the nascent and growing NFT market.

The Nomad Blvd NFT collection successfully employed MINTangible to safeguard IP rights for artists and owners involved in the project. “MINTangible’s product is straightforward to use. We feel the weight off our backs with our 3000+ NFTs now certified and protected with clear and easy to understand rights and terms,” said Andy Thoe, Founder of Nomad.

Built from the ground up with cutting-edge Web3 technologies, MINTangible is a user-friendly solution that generates a protocol-driven IP rights structure and digitally binds it to NFTs. Each NFT receives a certification and a public rights registry listing for easy verification of rights information.

“MINTangible’s mission is not just to fix the issues plaguing the industry but to empower a Web3 creator economy and set a high standard for trust, value and transparency in NFTs,” said Amyli McDaniel, IP lawyer turned Founder and CEO of MINTangible.

A pioneer in digital rights, McDaniel recognized early on the need for innovative legal infrastructure in order to transform blockchain tokens into legally sound and transparent assets. Developed by IP law, licensing and blockchain technology experts, MINTangible is revolutionizing the way IP and rights are monetized on the blockchain.

“MINTangible is solving pressing issues in the NFT market and enabling a way to establish sustainable Web3 assets,” stated customer David Blutenthal, Founder of Phanft, a fan-built NFT club around the iconic band Phish.

MINTangible’s advisory board includes renowned IP attorneys James Gatto, Irene Lee and Mike Kasdan, all of whom received recognition for their expertise. Gatto was named a blockchain trailblazer by the National Law Journal, Lee was named a Leading IP Lawyer in California by the LA Business Journal, and Kasdan was named a World’s Leading IP Strategist by IAM.

MINTangible’s solution is available now for existing NFT collections and is offering free IP assessments of NFTs for a limited time. Visit https://mintangible.io and follow MINTangible on Twitter @mintangible_io and Linked In.

About MINTangible

MINTangible is the leading Web3 company focused on bringing trusted intellectual property and rights management solutions to the industry and with a mission to elevate the trust, transparency and value of legitimate NFTs.

