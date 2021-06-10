Mintal Launches Premium White Noise Machine for Healthier Sleep

Device Features High Degree of Customizability and Is Compatible with the Mintal Sleep App for Immersive Relaxation

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mintal, an emerging wellness and lifestyle brand whose goal is to help users achieve healthier sleep and improve their overall well-being, today launched its flagship Mintal White Noise Machine. The device is specifically geared toward improving quality of sleep and offers unparalleled personalization options for users to create their ideal white noise environment. It can also be paired with any Bluetooth-compatible device, giving people the freedom to listen to music, podcasts and more.





The device features eight built-in natural sounds, including waves, river, campfire, rain, thunder, wind, birds and white noise. With independent sliding controls for each sound, the Mintal White Noise Machine enables users to create up to 256 unique, personalized sound environments.

With its compact footprint, the machine is perfect for blocking noise in bedrooms, the office or when traveling. It also features a standard 3.5 mm stereo headphone jack and an auto-off timer with 30/60/90-minute options.

The Mintal White Noise Machine comes with a free three-month premium subscription valued at $45 to Mintal Sleep, the ultimate sleep and relaxation app aimed at reducing anxiety and promoting better sleep. Mintal Sleep features an extensive library of natural sounds, ASMR audio, bedtime stories, meditation content, soothing music and more, as well as the ability to have one-on-one chats with wellness coaches.

The Mintal White Noise Machine is now available for purchase on Amazon. The Mintal Sleep app can be downloaded for free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

About Mintal

Mintal is a wellness and lifestyle brand with the goal of enabling people who suffer from restless sleep, sleep disorders, anxiety or mental health challenges to improve their well-being through scientifically informed techniques. To learn more about Mintal, visit our website at: www.mintalworld.com.

About Mintal Sleep

Mintal Sleep is the ultimate sleep and relaxation app, aimed at reducing anxiety and promoting better sleep. Mintal Sleep features an extensive library of natural sounds, ASMR audio, meditation content and soothing music, as well as the ability to have one-on-one chats with wellness coaches.

