MINT DATE FOR “LIL’ HEROES” NFT COLLECTION FROM EXILE CONTENT STUDIO, ARTIST EDGAR PLANS AND CURATIBLE IS THIS SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

WITH MORE THAN 120,000 MEMBERS “LIL’ HEROES” DISCORD COMMUNITY IS ALREADY IN THE TOP 10, WITH STAR COLLECTORS INCLUDING GLOBAL MUSIC ICON J BALVIN

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The mint date for the “Lil’ Heroes” NFT collection from Exile Content Studio, artists Edgar Plan and Curatible, is this Sunday, January 16, it was announced today by Daniel Eilemberg, Exile’s President of Content. The “Lil’ Heroes” collection of 7,777 NFTs, is, according to the industry site MintyScore, one of the “top five hottest upcoming NFT collections to launch,” and the “Lil’ Heroes” Discord community has grown in just 15 days to more than 120,000 members, placing it in the top 10 communities based on number of members.

Eilemberg said, “We, along with our partners Edgar Plans and Curatible, are delighted by the tremendous excitement our launch of the ‘Lil’ Heroes’ NFT collection has generated in such a short amount of time, along with the very positive reaction we’ve gotten from the NFT community.”

Among the “Lil’ Heroes” Discord community members are top celebrities, including award-winning international musical artist J Balvin, who’s one of the first collectors to own a unique “Lil’ Heroes” NFT, which Edgar Plans custom designed for the music icon.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of Edgar’s art and friend of Exile,” said J Balvin, adding “I am thrilled to support their entry into the NFT space and the Lil’ Heroes community.”

Fifty unique “one of one” NFTs will be minted based on the greatest heroes of all time, remarkable people who have gone above and beyond to make the world a better place.

The “Lil’ Heroes” collectors’ community will have exclusive access to events, custom merchandise and previews of the coming series.

ABOUT THE “LIL’ HEROES ENTERTAINMENT FRANCHISE

The Lil’ Heroes entertainment franchise, from Exile Content Studio, Artist Edgar Plans, and Curatible, will have multiple components, including an animated TV series, a virtual metaverse experience, consumer products, and publishing. Lil’ Heroes is a new way of building an engaged community around an entertainment franchise, while rewarding early fans with real value and ownership. Building this franchise not just for, but with the community is a new way to think about the relationship between a studio and its audience, and one Exile is excited to explore.

ABOUT EXILE CONTENT STUDIO

Exile Content Studio creates content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms — TV, Film, Audio and Digital. It recently co-produced Todo Va A Estar Bien with Diego Luna as showrunner for Netflix and docu-series Un Sueño Real, about Real Madrid’s women’s Football team for HBO with journalist Ana Pastor. Exile’s team has led content for the largest media companies in Spanish in the world with responsibility for the film studio, OTT service, broadcast and cable networks, music, news and digital. Their current slate includes Oscar winners and talent across genres and formats. The studio not only understands global trends – it shares and creates culture with content that generates buzz and breaks through the noise. To stay up to date with Exile’s upcoming projects, follow along at @ExileContent.

