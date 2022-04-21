 Minnesota-Based Bank Selects Lending Automation Platform to Streamline Customer and Employee Experience

New Market Bank partners with Teslar Software to boost efficiencies, increase visibility across departments

SPRINGDALE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Market Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to streamline the bank’s commercial and consumer lending processes. The bank will leverage Teslar’s configurable lending process automation platform, starting with exceptions management.

“During the pandemic, Teslar Software proved that they stand with community banks during highs and lows, which made them stand out over other providers,” said Terra Henry, vice president of loan operations. “Though we are a smaller, family-owned institution, we’re committed to investing in the technology we need to keep up with changing expectations. With Teslar’s platform, our team can complete tasks faster and more easily, freeing up time to focus on deepening relationships with our loyal customers, many of whom we’ve served for generations.”

Teslar’s toolset will automate and standardize loan processes to speed up loan origination and maintenance, making it more efficient for lenders while providing a best-in-class experience for customers. With enhanced visibility and communication between departments, New Market Bank will be able to seamlessly grow without adding resources.

“New Market Bank understands that there doesn’t have to be a choice between exceptional, local service and leveraging modern technology,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “With Teslar, the bank will be able to spend less time gathering documents and more time doing what they do best: building meaningful relationships with their customers. We look forward to supporting New Market Bank as they continue to grow.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software, founded in 2008, is a configurable lending process automation platform for community financial institutions. Teslar transforms commercial lending by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers effectively serve their customers. Named Best Solution for Lending by the 2021 FinXTech Awards, Teslar Software continues to earn their reputation as a top technology provider for community institutions. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.

About New Market Bank

New Market Bank was founded in 1905 as First State Bank of New Market. The bank is a family-owned and operated community bank that started with Arnold Vogel in 1913 and is now led by 4th generation President Anita Vogel-Drentlaw. Their vision is to be the community bank that creates a family feeling atmosphere where all interactions feel as easy and sincere as a handshake. To learn more, please visit https://newmarket.bank/.

