Minerva Labs Wins 2021 CyberSecured Awards for Remote Work

PETAH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minerva Labs, a leading provider of pre-execution, active threat prevention platform, announced today that it has won the 2021 CyberSecured Awards in the Remote Work category. Launched in 2020 by 1105 Media’s Security Today brand, The CyberSecured Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of cybersecurity.





“The pandemic has spurred exponential growth in the Remote Work sector, creating more avenues for ransomware attacks and other cyber threats,” said Eddy Bobritsky, CEO of Minerva Labs. “We’re honored to be recognized for helping companies overcome challenges that are associated with Remote Work, given the solution’s rapid deployment, ease of use and non-requirement for extra staff or training.”

In the second year of this independently judged contest, winners will receive awards for their recognized products. They will also be featured on the security industry leading website, securitytoday.com, and will be recognized in CyberSecured e-news.

“As we near the end of 2021, it is always a pleasure to evaluate the IT security solutions entered in our product awards contest. As expected, companies like Minerva Labs this year take security to the next level,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today magazine, and CyberSecured eNews. “The IT security products we see today are the guardians of digital networks. I am amazed at the brilliance, integrity and thoughtfulness each solution brings to the end user. With so many networking issues announced every day, the demand for robust security is absolutely paramount.”

Minerva Labs enterprise grade endpoint protection solution protects both managed (corporate) and unmanaged (BYOD) devices without compromising a user’s privacy.

For more information on how Minerva Labs protects against breaches, go to www.minerva-labs.com.

About 1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group

1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, CyberSecured, Campus Security & Life Safety, campuslifesecurity.com, and GovSec. The brands’ print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision makers.

About Minerva Labs

Throughout history, people have utilized technology to improve lives. The digital age has presented the world with the ultimate tool for human advancement. Unfortunately, we have seen a sharp rise in attacks that threaten to undo progress by exploiting the vulnerabilities created by the digital revolution and its ever-growing attack surface.

A 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor, Minerva was founded in 2014 with the mission of overturning the ever growing hacking tide that is still engulfing the cyberworld. The challenge was not just to create a platform that utterly defeats cyberattacks but also one that does so regardless of an organization’s time, team size, skills, and toolset.

Through years of innovation and dedication, Minerva was successful in developing an endpoint security solution that is not just the most effective, but also the most resourceful and cost-effective both for managed and unmanaged devices.

Since 2014, Minerva technologies have successfully protected hundreds of organizations and millions of endpoints. By utterly eliminating cyber threats, Minerva’s platform is successfully turning the hacking tide and allowing organizations to flourish without the fear of attack.

For more information, go to https://www.minerva-labs.com.

