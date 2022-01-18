Miner Limited, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires C&M Garage Doors

Miner has acquired C&M Garage Doors, a Nevada-based industrial and residential dock, door and gate service provider

PERRYSBURG, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition—Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, has acquired C&M Garage Doors, a loading dock and commercial door sales and service company headquartered in Henderson, Nevada. This acquisition expands Miner’s footprint across the Henderson – Las Vegas area, one of the fastest growing industrial markets in the country.

“As a part of the Miner family, C&M Garage Doors not only strengthens our ability to reach industrial real estate clients in Nevada, but their expertise in critical access products, like gates, is key to meeting residential and commercial customer needs,” stated Miner President, Dave Wright. “This acquisition adds Nevada to our service footprint and aligns with our mission to deliver smarter, safer dock and door solutions nationwide.”

C&M Garage Doors was founded in 2005 and is a proven sales, installation and service provider for commercial doors and dock equipment as well as residential doors and gates.

“The team at Miner shares our customer-centric vision of providing top design, repair and installation solutions for our clients’ dock, door and gate needs. With customers’ rapidly changing needs, joining Miner has ensured we have access to a broader array of products and solutions to meet their needs here and across the country,” said C&M Garage Doors CEO and Founder, Dave Collins.

For additional information about Miner and C&M Garage Doors visit www.minercorp.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.

About Miner Ltd.



Miner Ltd., an OnPoint Group company, is the facility expert for docks and doors, improving safety and uptime while lowering costs for some of the largest industrial facilities and Fortune 500-class companies in North America. Our suite of proactive MinerCare services makes for smarter, safer loading docks with data-driven solutions. From real-time electronic evidence to equipment monitoring to asset management and expert installations, our mission is to mitigate risk and improve efficiency at the loading dock. Our service footprint includes the largest network of best in class service professionals nationwide delivering superior speed, consistency and results 24/7/365. Learn more at https://www.minercorp.com.

About OnPoint Group



OnPoint Group is changing the way companies manage material handling and critical facility services by driving productivity, increasing safety and lowering costs through custom engineered solutions, data-driven decisions and lifecycle management services. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s portfolio of companies includes Miner, TrueSource, Concentric, and TFS, providing services in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors and many critical facility maintenance trades. More than 1,700 industry professionals, 40,000 service affiliates and a scaling technology ecosystem support manufacturers, distributors and retailers nationwide with system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.

