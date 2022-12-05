Mindray Introduces New Wearable Patient Monitoring System, Refining Clinician’s Workflow to Track Patient Conditions

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#generalwards–Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in providing advanced medical device solutions, today launches the mWear™ system, an all-new wearable patient monitoring solution that enables an efficient workflow to continually monitor patient conditions and deliver patient-centric care.





With the increased shortages of beds and staff in today’s hospitals, postoperative complications and late patient deterioration detection in general wards have become more challenging and in turn require immediate action. This is where Mindray’s mWear™ system comes into play. The system refines routine patient monitoring by combining all the benefits of complete wireless interconnection with accurate multi-parameter monitoring, streamlined workflows and seamless integration for home-hospital settings, helping to improve clinical outcomes throughout the patient journey.

mWear™ supports comprehensive and precise measurements of vital signs including ECG, oxygen saturation, noninvasive blood pressure, respiration rate, pulse rate, and temperature. It features excellent anti-interference ability with patented Anti-motion Algorithm, allowing patients to move without restrictions and minimizing false alarms for clinicians to identify true abnormalities. Leveraging specialized health parameters, status indicators and time analysis to capture patients’ physical activities and sleep, mWear™ provides a comprehensive set of patient-related data to assist caregivers in evaluating patient’s recovery status completely and objectively.

The system enables customizable measurement settings and monitoring modes to fit different clinical demands for a smoother workflow and higher efficiency. With the highlights of vital sign changes, auto-triggered emergency mode and alarm escalations, clinicians can effectively identify early signs of deterioration and offer timely interventions.

Apart from in-hospital monitoring, this wearable solution also allows hospitals to extend their care service seamlessly to patients’ home through the Home-hospital App. Its ability to provide continuous medical-grade monitoring for patients staying at home after discharge has revolutionized the whole patient care process with enhanced safety and flexibility.

To facilitate consistent and systemic monitoring of all patients inside and outside the hospital, mWear™ deploys a universal CMS platform so that all patient-related clinical data throughout the healthcare journey can be displayed, analyzed, alarmed and reported for a more comprehensive picture of patient health. It also allows hospitals to leverage the existing Mindray IT architecture to reduce installation and maintenance costs.

“Integrating the latest monitoring technologies to address clinical needs, we believe that the mWear™ wearable monitoring system is a solid step forward to reshape the future of patients’ journey and take continuous patient monitoring to a new level,” said Ralph Zhao, General Manager of Global PMLS Sales & Marketing Department, Mindray. “It is Mindray’s unremitting commitment to continue upgrading medical solutions that bring high-quality healthcare to every point of care.”

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. The company empowers healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools of patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

