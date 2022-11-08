MindMaze Partners with Mount Sinai Health System to Pioneer a Digital Neurotherapeutic Program to Improve Patient Outcomes in the Clinic and at Home

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MindMaze, a global leader in digital medicine for brain health, and Mount Sinai Health System, one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, are partnering to pioneer a digital therapeutic program that will accelerate neurological patient access to novel digital interventions and generate evidence-driven models to support the delivery of this care at scale, cost-effectively. This program aims to deliver superior outcomes in motor and cognitive function through high-dose, high-intensity training across the care continuum, including at the patient’s home.

“MindMaze develops digital neurotherapeutic solutions designed to elevate outcome expectations today and to accelerate the future of cognitive recovery and care. This partnership allows us to work with a world-class partner to develop evidence-driven implementation models to scale our technologies in a seamless and cost-effective way. Importantly, the collaboration will enable access to technology for patients to train intensively in the vital window of brain plasticity while extending training opportunities post-stroke,” said Dr. John Krakauer, Chief Medical Director for MindMaze.

The need for solutions that deliver superior outcomes—as well as that support patients during the lifetime of their chronic condition—has never been greater. Nearly 100 million Americans are afflicted by a neurological disease, as reported in the Annals of Neurology, resulting more often than not in costly disability that can worsen over time. Nearly 50% of the total health burden in the United States is due to morbidity and disability. While motor, cognitive, and behavioral interventions have been shown to provide benefits to those living with these conditions, research and reimbursement have lagged in these areas. Technology is the only way to scale up to the growing need.

Under this partnership, Mount Sinai will deploy an outpatient neuro-restorative program followed by a home-based digital neuro-care, assessment, and monitoring program for acute and long-term recovery after stroke and concussion, leveraging a combination of MindMaze’s software-based solutions and proprietary hardware custom built for neurological conditions. Data from the program will inform the Mount Sinai medical registry, with results supporting clinical effectiveness, scalability, and viability of the initiative.

“MindMaze and Mount Sinai are passionate about providing stroke survivors with ever improving access to care and re-defining the possibilities with neuro-recovery. This program is a manifestation of our joint ambition to redefine what is possible in neuro-recovery in a way that is not only accessible, affordable, and engaging for patients, but also seamlessly fits into physician workflows,” said Dr. David Putrino, Director of Rehabilitation Innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System.

About MindMaze

Founded in 2012, MindMaze is a global leader in brain technology and digital neurotherapeutic solutions for brain health and recovery. Its mission is to accelerate the brain’s ability to recover, learn, and adapt. The company has two core divisions—Healthcare and Labs—working collaboratively at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing, engineering, mixed reality, and artificial intelligence. MindMaze Healthcare is advancing a universal platform for brain health with breakthrough solutions to some of the world’s most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. MindMaze Labs, the company’s R&D innovation hub, is focused on the future of human computing—working across multiple industries to innovate and build the next generation of human-machine interfaces. The company has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris, and Mumbai. For more information, please visit www.mindmaze.com or find us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. We are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report‘s Best Hospitals, receiving high “Honor Roll” status, and are highly ranked: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology.

U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital among the country’s best in several pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: It is consistently ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Medical Schools,” aligned with a U.S. News & World Report “Honor Roll” Hospital, and top 20 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding and top 5 in the nation for numerous basic and clinical research areas. Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York City and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 30 globally; Newsweek also ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital highly in 11 specialties in “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals,” and in “America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers.”

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

