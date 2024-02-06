Mindbreeze Positioned as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Knowledge Discovery Software for Internal-Facing Use Cases

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the domain of information insight, is named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Knowledge Discovery Software for Internal-Facing Use Cases 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51175723, January 2024).





Mindbreeze implements the latest AI technologies to enhance finding relevant facts across enterprise information silos – ensuring all facts and outcomes are dependable, safe, and highly relevant. Mindbreeze InSpire is seamless and usable across business applications and tailored to the user’s information needs, allowing employees to get insights when they are needed for critical business decisions.

Moreover, “Mindbreeze Business Decision Insights (BDI) provides an insights-as-a-service ecosystem with targeted solutions for specific business processes and functional areas. Mindbreeze also provides professional services to assist with customization as needed” (IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Knowledge Discovery Software for Internal-Facing Use Cases 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51175723, January 2024)).

With machine learning capabilities such as natural language processing, entity recognition, and semantic relations, Mindbreeze InSpire empowers companies to extract relevant corporate knowledge and generate accurate and business-changing insights.

“We are honored to be positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Knowledge Discovery Software for Internal-Facing Use Cases 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment,” shares Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. “As a company that has been in the knowledge discovery space for a long time, we take a lot of pride in our ability to provide users with relevant and personalized information. We are thankful that the IDC MarketScape has recognized the value of our product features in helping companies achieve their information-gathering goals.”

Currently, over 2,000 of the world’s largest companies across a variety of industries are using Mindbreeze’s AI-based Insight Engine to manage their information more efficiently and intelligently.

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for information insight. Using applied artificial intelligence, Mindbreeze’s products support the analysis, understanding, and efficient networking of information. This enables a consolidated view of corporate knowledge – regardless of where and how the data is stored.

