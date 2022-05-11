Home Business Wire Mindbreeze: Information Insight as a Service for Independent Software Vendors
Mindbreeze: Information Insight as a Service for Independent Software Vendors

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, is further developing its range of products for independent software vendors (ISV). With Insight Services, high-end solutions for intelligent information understanding, and Insight Apps, applications for the holistic view of information, Mindbreeze provides partners with innovative and ready-to-use services. In this way, Mindbreeze is meeting the growing demand in the software market for turnkey, AI-based solutions for efficient data analysis and information insight.

Mindbreeze Insight Services provide an accessible, all-in-one solution for ISVs to unlock new business potential. By integrating them into their applications, they offer their customers added value quickly without a full implementation. Mindbreeze Insight Services include entity recognition, classification, semantic relations, proactive insights, knowledge extraction, and natural language processing (NLP). Delivering a full-featured offering with just a single integration eliminates the need to search for multiple solutions.

Mindbreeze has been enhancing their product for nearly 20 years, making it stronger and smarter with every customer use case and constantly adding new features and capabilities.

With the new Mindbreeze offering, ISVs can extend their offerings to leverage decades of Mindbreeze know-how without having to reinvent the wheel – a perfect solution to quickly leverage the full power of illuminating information, see rapid success, and clearly calculate costs.

The new offering is now available to partners for all deployment models. Partners can choose between pre-built Insight Apps that complement their current offerings but also customize them to their specific use case. This gives ISVs complete control over functionality, metadata display, search filters and results, visualization and layout.

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence and knowledge management. The global partner network enables time-zone-independent customer support worldwide. For more information, visit www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

