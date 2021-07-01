Mimio Education by Boxlight Grows Tech Engagement in School District

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces Stafford Public Schools’ successful implementation of products and tools from Mimio Education by Boxlight.

Prior to implementation of Mimio Education solutions, Stafford PS had SMART boards and other educational technology with low overall use by teachers and students. Since incorporating Mimio Education hardware and software such as MimioTeach™ interactive whiteboard, MimioView™ document camera, and MimioStudio ™classroom software, overall teacher and student engagement has improved.

For a full case study about this successful implementation, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Media

Sunshine Nance



+1 360-464-2119 x254



sunshine.nance@boxlight.com

Investor Relations

+1 360-464-4478



investor.relations@boxlight.com