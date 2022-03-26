Home Business Wire Millionaire Match Dating App Launches Super Selective Rules to Beat Tinder Swindlers
Millionaire Match Dating App Launches Super Selective Rules to Beat Tinder Swindlers

Millionaire Match dating app has come up with super selective rules that will come in handy for the sake of beating Tinder Swindlers who seem to be on the rise ever since the pandemic made things difficult for everyone.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Millionaire Match is a professional dating site designed exclusively for millionaires and affluent singles looking for a long-term relationship. Of late, there has been a sharp rise in the Tinder Swindler cases as people pretend to be someone else and fake their identity in the world of dating. It has come up with some super selective rules to filter out such people.

The registration applications will have way stricter rules now and there is a waitlist wherein all applicants are placed. The team reviews each profile and decides whether or not to accept the application. Along with this, all members need to verify their phone number before signing up and this eliminates a lot of fake identities. Along with this, there is also a need to carry out ID verification for those who want their profile details to be shown in public.

Last but not the least, as Millionaire Match is a site that predominantly has wealthy millionaires looking for a long-term partner. For Certified Millionaire, it’s a point to check the proof of annual income of the members as it must be over 200,000 USD and they should have a bank statement with a balance of over 1 million USD.

“We don’t want our site to be infested with tinder swindlers and we have the best of the algorithm to make sure the right matches are generated. Also, low-rated profiles are weeded out from time to time so that members can really trust our portal and we are going to leave no stone unturned to accomplish the task,” Stated Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of Millionaire Match.

About Millionaire Match

As an upscale dating site, Millionaire Match is specially designed for millionaires, rich and privileged singles to have exclusive space to look for relationships. Since 2001, Millionaire Match has been helping 5 million users connect with affluences, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, looking for an array of qualities.

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. MillionaireMatch is also available in Google Play Store.

