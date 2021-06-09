Millionacres Announces Second Virtual Millionacres Real Wealth Summit

—Premier event for new and seasoned real estate investors to discuss the next big opportunities throughout the industry—

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Millionacres, the top real estate investor information portal, created by The Motley Fool, today announced confirmed speakers and the list of topics for its Millionacres Real Wealth Summit being held virtually for the second time. Scheduled for June 24, this one-day, online event will bring together real estate investors, developers, analysts, and other industry experts to explore key issues and opportunities in the commercial real estate and investing space.

The Summit will feature industry-leading speakers exploring topics from across the real estate investing space:

David Friedman, Co-Founder and CEO of Knox Financial

Thomas Castelli, Partner with The Real Estate CPA

Tom Gardner, CEO of The Motley Fool

“The landscape for real estate investment is seeing radical change during the post-pandemic economic recovery, and we are excited to be hosting the second annual Millionacres Real Wealth Summit for all active investors interested about the latest, emerging investment trends in real estate,” said Matt Argersinger, lead advisor at Millionacres. “We have curated a lineup of experts to give investors the best possible insight into what is happening in the market not just right now, but headed into next year’s summit as well.”

Topics to be covered through panels and interactive fireside chats include:

Real estate investing trends for the next 12 months

REIT and public equity investing strategies

Trends in real estate including data centers, e-commerce, and sunbelt migration

Real estate taxes

Rental property investing

The cost for registration is $199. If you’re a current or budding investor interested in attending this premier real estate investing event, and want to learn more go to Millionacres Real Wealth Summit Tickets, Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite.

About Millionacres

Millionacres, a subsidiary of The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., offers straightforward real estate investing education for investors of all kinds. The website covers a wide range of real estate investing topics, such as REITs, real estate crowdfunding, rental properties, fix-and-flips, and property taxes. For more information, visit www.fool.com/millionacres/.

