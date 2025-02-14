Milliman releases 2025 report on U.S. organ and tissue transplant costs, utilization, and emerging issues

Estimated annual per member per month organ transplant costs rise 5.2% (age 65 or less) and 9.1% (ages 65+) since 2020

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milliman, Inc., a premier global actuarial consulting, risk management, and technology firm, today released its 2025 report on U.S. organ and tissue transplant costs and utilization. This comprehensive study provides valuable insight into the financial landscape and emerging trends in transplant care, including estimated transplants, lengths of hospital stay, and average annual costs per member per month (PMPM) across single organ/tissue and double-organ/tissue transplants.

The study found that for all combined organ and tissue transplants, per member costs based on billed charges saw an average annual increase of 5.2% for those under age 65, and 9.1% for those age 65 and over when compared to the 2020 report.

Among single organ or tissue transplants, double-lung transplants have the highest billed charges in the U.S., at an estimated $2.3 million dollars, followed by heart transplant ($1.9 million), single lung ($1.8 million) and intestine ($1.7 million). In terms of utilization, the study estimates over 28,000 kidney transplants will be performed in 2025 – by far the most of any organ – followed by nearly 11,000 liver transplants.

"A number of emerging issues and innovations in the transplant space, including benchmarking, fair distribution and availability of organs and tissue, living donation and bioengineering, and artificial intelligence have our attention,” said Nick Ortner, a senior consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the study. “Understanding costs, utilization, and the impact of new technologies can enable the healthcare industry – and consumers – to better navigate the complexities of transplant care and work toward more effective solutions.”

To read the full report, visit: https://www.milliman.com/en/insight/2025-us-organ-and-tissue-transplants-costs-utilization

About Milliman

Milliman leverages deep expertise, actuarial rigor, and advanced technology to develop solutions for a world at risk. We help clients in the public and private sectors navigate urgent, complex challenges—from extreme weather and market volatility to financial insecurity and rising health costs—so they can meet their business, financial, and social objectives. Our solutions encompass insurance, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at milliman.com.

Nick Ortner

Milliman, Inc.

Tel: +1 262 796 3403

Email: Nick.Ortner@milliman.com