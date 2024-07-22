Miller Proctor Nickolas, Inc., (“MPN”) (“MPN Boilers”) a New York Based, Employee-Owned and Leading Heating Solutions and Services Company, Has Been Selected as a Finalist for the Empire Technology Prize Administered by The Clean Fight New York

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Miller Proctor Nickolas, Inc., (“MPN”) (“MPN Boilers”) a New York based, employee-owned and leading heating solutions and services company, is pleased to announce our selection as a finalist for the Empire Technology Prize (https://thecleanfight.com/etp) administered by The Clean Fight New York (https://thecleanfight.com/). This prize identifies groundbreaking solutions that would decrease New York City’s GHG emissions. The biggest contributor to GHG emissions in NYC is building emissions. Decarbonizing buildings is very challenging, especially in NYC, which is why New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and the Clean Fight established the Empire Technology Prize looking for groundbreaking solutions to solve the issue.





MPN is one of seven finalists chosen for the next phase of the contest, and we are honored to be a part of this prestigious group. We look forward to showcasing our technology solution for the decarbonization of buildings in NYC.

Quote from MPN’s CEO Jaime Tetrault

“Over the last few years, MPN has grown from a boiler company to a heating solutions company. We are constantly looking to provide the NYC metro market with the best heating solutions available. We realized years ago that the heating industry in our market is moving towards zero carbon. Local Law 97 and 154 incentivize this transition, and initiatives such as The Empire Technology Prize allow companies like Miller Proctor Nickolas, Inc. to demonstrate our heating solutions in an engineering based, metrics driven competition. We are extremely honored to be selected as a finalist in the Empire Technology Prize competition and are proud to be considered a leader in the decarbonization efforts in NYC.”

Quote from MPN’s Business Development and Engineering Director Ian Rowburrey

“The Clean Fight Empire Technology Prize Competition is the perfect venue for MPN to highlight how we can combine decades of low pressure steam and hydronic heating experience with the latest in commercial and industrial heat pump technology by Oilon ChillHeat. This combination allows us to provide a fully retrofittable package for thousands of buildings in NYC. Most importantly, our solution has virtually no impact on the building tenants. The type of heat that they currently enjoy in their apartments will remain in tact. If anything, the performance of the heating system will improve with this technology.”

About Miller Proctor Nickolas, Inc.:

For over 50 years, MPN has been known for their experience, professionalism and commitment to quality in the commercial & industrial heating industry. Their association doesn’t end with the purchase of equipment; service after the sale and dedication to their customers’ overall satisfaction are core principles at Miller Proctor Nickolas. Whatever the job might require, from simplified tank gauging or fuel handling to extensive new steam heating system designs, Miller Proctor Nickolas’ highly capable staff of sales and service personnel are prepared to assist their clients every step of the way. Both the Westchester and Long Island facilities maintain sales and service personnel as well as an extensive stock of spare parts, so help is never far away.

For more information, follow MPN on LinkedIn

Main Office:



2 Hudson Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591



TEL: (914) 332-0088

Long Island Office:



1363 Lincoln Ave, Unit 3 Holbrook, NY 11741



TEL: (631) 253-2300

