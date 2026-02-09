Miller Expands Its Battery Powered Lineup with the Venture™ 150 T

TIG‑first precision joins the Venture series, delivering clean, high‑quality welds anywhere the job demands

APPLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller® brand arc welding equipment, announced the launch of the Venture™ 150 T, a new battery powered TIG‑first welder engineered for high‑quality, aesthetically critical welds in challenging and power‑limited environments.

The Venture 150 T joins the Venture 150 S as the newest addition to the Venture series, the growing family of portable, battery powered welding solutions designed to help professionals work more efficiently and reduce downtime on every job.

Built with the same swappable battery system engineered specifically for welding, the Venture 150 T offers the precision and control required for industries such as food‑grade and pharmaceutical piping, shipbuilding, mechanical contracting and other applications where both weld appearance and integrity matter.

The Venture 150 T allows users to produce consistent TIG welds anywhere, without depending on generators, external outlets or long leads, making it a powerful tool for finishing work, remote repairs and tight‑access jobs. With two swappable batteries, welders can achieve true all‑day uptime by welding on one battery while the other charges.

Key benefits include:

TIG-First Design: High‑frequency starts, pulse features and precise control for clean, high‑quality welds

Portable and Lightweight: Easy transport to hard‑to‑reach locations at only 27 pounds

Swappable Welding Batteries: Engineered specifically for welding so users can weld all day

Engineered specifically for welding so users can weld all day Reliable Output: Consistent performance without reliance on external power sources

“Our goal with the Venture series is simple: remove the barriers that slow welders down,” said Carmen McCune, segment manager. “The Venture 150 T expands that promise. It brings precision to places where clean, reliable power isn’t always available, helping professionals work more efficiently and with greater confidence.”

With the addition of the 150 T, the Venture family now includes both stick-first and TIG-first models, giving welders the flexibility to choose the right tool for their specific needs while maintaining the portability, mobility and uptime the series is built around.

The Venture 150 T is now available for purchase through authorized Miller distributors. To locate a distributor near you and learn more about the Venture 150 T, visit MillerWelds.com.

About Miller

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, is a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller brand arc welding products and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW). For more information, visit the Miller website at MillerWelds.com, call 800-4-A-Miller (800-426-4553), email info@millerwelds.com, fax 877-327-8132, or write to Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, P.O. Box 100, Lithonia, GA 30058.

