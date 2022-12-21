Millennium Solutions recruits Sales Leader for Pactum AI – a Chat Negotiation AI Company

Industry CLM veteran joins Pactum AI as Vice President of Sales





MENLO PARK, Calif. & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Millennium Solutions, one of the worlds premiere technology recruiting firms, has recruited Scott Mars to Pactum AI as the new Vice President of Sales. Steven Skinner, Founder of Millennium Solutions and responsible for the key hire, is very optimistic about the Negotiation AI software company. Skinner’s latest client joins an impressive list of Machine Learning and AI companies including UiPath which he signed in 2016. UiPath (PATH) was recognized as the fastest growing AI Technology Company in America in 2020 according to Financial Times and one of the largest IPO’s in American history in April 2021.

Steven Skinner, CEO of Millennium Solutions, said, “With Scott Mars as the new Sales Leader, Pactum AI has a competitive advantage with speed to market by building a world class sales organization. Martin Rand, the CEO of Pactum has definitely hired an incredible resource with Mars.” Scott’s background includes positions with Icertis, Coupa Software (COUP), Exari Systems, Seal Software and IBM. Skinner feels confident that the negotiation AI Software start-up will experience stellar results with their recent hire.

About Pactum

Pactum helps large enterprises to digitally conduct personalized commercial negotiations on a massive scale. Pactum works with $5B+ revenue companies, including many top Fortune 500 organizations such as Walmart and Maersk. The company is based in Mountain View with engineering and operations in Estonia. Learn more at www.pactum.com.

About Millennium Solutions

Millennium Solutions is specialized technology recruiting firm that helps scale software start-ups in their early stages of growth. With over 25 years in business, Millennium Solutions has recruiting teams that have helped their clients achieve over $2 Trillion in Market Capitalization and over 74 public offerings. Learn more at www.millenniumsolutions.com

