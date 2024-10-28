Milk Specialties Global Becomes Actus Nutrition

Actus Nutrition continues to execute on its growth strategy with $1.5 billion in annual revenues, reflecting double digit CAGR over the past five years

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Milk Specialties Global (“the Company”), a leading vertically-integrated nutritional ingredients manufacturer, today announced a corporate rebranding that will transition its name to Actus Nutrition. This strategic evolution aligns the Company’s name and marketing efforts with the opportunities ahead for Actus Nutrition and its global customer base in the health, well-being and nutritional ingredients sectors.





According to Euromonitor, the Consumer Health Market was worth $105 billion globally in 2023 and is expected to grow approximately six percent annually from 2023-2029. As the leading supplier of protein products to the largest brand names in the space, including 13 out of the top 20 sports nutrition brands, Actus Nutrition is strategically positioned to capitalize on this massive market opportunity. As a result of growing market demand and expanded operations, the Company generates approximately $1.5 billion in revenues per year with a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years.

“The name Actus Nutrition perfectly reflects our company’s identity and the promising market opportunities ahead,” said David Lenzmeier, CEO of Actus Nutrition. “With powerful tailwinds and long-term trends accelerating the growth of our core target markets, Actus Nutrition is poised for tremendous future success. Since inception, we have always been committed to creating a more responsible nutrition ingredients supply chain, and we look forward to supporting our customers and suppliers as we continue to revolutionize how the world uses whey proteins and other essential nutrition ingredients.”

Actus Nutrition’s long and successful track record of producing nutritional ingredients for food and performance products spans nearly 80 years. The Company’s human nutrition business and expansion into private label products enable it to effectively cater to a broad spectrum of consumer demand for health and nutrition products. The core of the Company’s business is in high protein ingredients such as whey proteins, milk proteins, casein and caseinates as well as other value add ingredients. These ingredients have become essential components in a wide range of strength training, nutritional and health products sold around the world.

“Actus Nutrition is the ‘brand behind the brands’ to many of the world’s leading providers of protein and nutritional supplements,” said Aaron Kirkbride, Managing Director of Butterfly Equity, an investor in Actus Nutrition. “We are thrilled for the company to launch this new name and branding initiative that we believe more accurately reflects the immense opportunity in front of the business as a leader in the global nutrition space.”

Actus Nutrition operates 12 state-of-the-art facilities, strategically positioned across the United States, to enable the delivery of its high-quality, specialized ingredients and exceptional service to its robust global customer base. As part of the rebrand, the Company will be unveiling the new Actus Nutrition brand at SupplySide West taking place October 28-31, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Actus Nutrition’s Core Product Categories:

Sports Nutrition Provides a full service, vertically integrated one-stop solution for leading brands in the sports nutrition space. Offers a wide range of whey proteins, milk proteins and casein products used in everything from ready-to-mix beverages, to ready-to-drink beverages, to protein bars. Actus Nutrition is a leading global private label manufacturer for the sports nutrition market.



Consumer Packaged Goods Food Products Actus Nutrition is a private label manufacturer of “better for you foods” such as high proteins snacks and high protein breakfast products. The Company manufacturers functional ingredients used in a wide range of food products from coffee creamer to frozen foods. Functional ingredients include caseins, caseinates and lactose.



Supplements Actus Nutrition is a top manufacturer of bioactive ingredients that can be used in a range of supplement and nutraceutical products. The Company’s scientifically-backed bioactive ingredients include: Lactoferrin, Alpha Lactalbumin and milk fat globule membrane (MFGM).



Pet and Livestock The Company offers a wide range of nutrition products for a variety of species from cows to dogs. Actus Nutrition is the largest milk replacer manufacturer in North America. Core products include fat and proteins supplements that can aid in providing animals with additional energy during cold winter months and help cows produce more milk with less land.



About Actus Nutrition

Actus Nutrition is a manufacturer of nutritional ingredients for the health and wellness, performance nutrition and functional food industries, with 12 manufacturing facilities in WI, MN, NE, IL, ID and CA. The core of Actus Nutrition’s business is in high protein ingredients (whey protein concentrates, isolates and hydrolysates, as well as milk protein concentrates, isolates and micellar casein), lactose and permeate as well as value added ingredients such as lactoferrin. Actus Nutrition also has a significant presence within the pet and livestock feed industries. Additional information about Actus Nutrition can be found at Actus.com.

