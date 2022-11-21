Midsouth Electric Co-op Takes Customers Off of Hold with IntelePeer’s SmartFlows Solution

Non-profit utility uses IntelePeer advanced voice technology to scale with its quickly growing customer base

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPaaS—IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) and Communications Automation Platform provider, announced today that Midsouth Electric Co-op, an all-in-one cooperative electric and utility company serving southeastern Texas, has leveraged IntelePeer’s SmartFlows solution to enhance its customer communications experience. With SmartFlows, Midsouth Electric Co-op is harnessing automation to enable self-serve and intelligent cloud-based call routing functionalities that ensure customers’ calls are answered in a timely manner, especially during disaster-related events, thus decreasing customer frustration and boosting Midsouth’s efficiency.

“As an essential service with many different divisions and customer contact centers, it was critical that Midsouth tap into communications automation to route its customers to the right place, at the right time,” said Jeremy Jones, chief commercial officer at IntelePeer. “IntelePeer’s SmartFlows enables Midsouth to do just that while providing the company with the ability to tap into self-serve capabilities, especially critical during times of peak usage. Our solution’s scalability allows Midsouth to quickly serve its ever-growing base of customers while giving them the option to tap into additional services as needed.”

A long-standing customer, Midsouth utilized IntelePeer’s automated communication solutions following a recent transmission outage, which affected between 12,000 – 15,000 of its electric customers. Call volumes from impacted customers overwhelmed its contact centers, with manual rerouting proving less than optimal; Midsouth turned to SmartFlows to automatically balance fluctuating call volume.

“Our customer base exploded these last few years with more than 10,000 new customers, markedly increasing call volume. Thankfully, IntelePeer scaled alongside us,” said Brandon Northcut, vice president, technology at Midsouth Electric Co-op. “SmartFlows’ agility has been invaluable in our growth, permitting us to intelligently route calls where they need to go on the front and back end. Moreover, IntelePeer empowered us to create a more robust communications system as we transitioned into the cloud.”

IntelePeer’s intuitive solutions allow organizations to create omnichannel, communication-enabled workflows, quickly enhancing customer experience in seconds. Currently, Midsouth is working with IntelePeer to integrate its outage management system using APIs that allow customers to quickly report electric outages in an automated fashion.

About Midsouth Electric Co-op

Midsouth Electric Co-op is an electric cooperative company headquartered in Navasota, serving members in the fast-growing Grimes, Montgomery, Madison, Walker, Brazos and Waller counties. As an all-in-one utility, we have several subsidiaries, including water, wastewater and, most recently, fiber for home internet. Since 1940, Midsouth has delivered superior service at a reasonable price, bringing vital services to increase the quality of life and economic health in the Midsouth service area. For more information, visit MidsouthElectric.com.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps customers communicate better, faster and smarter, through its omnichannel communications platform. Our low code, no code and co-creation options provide customers with simple, easy-to-use tools that can be utilized by anyone and are also accessible through developer APIs. Powering automation through AI and analytics, IntelePeer provides industry-leading time-to-value and rapid time to improved customer experiences with solutions that work seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.IntelePeer.com

