Midmark RTLS Launches CareFlow Cloud Staff Duress Solution

“Midmark RTLS added a new use case for a proven cloud platform used by leading healthcare providers—with our CareFlow Staff Duress solution, we can easily install and scale the solution across health systems,” said Susan Martin, vice president, Midmark RTLS.

Healthcare has seen an unprecedented rise in workplace violence in the past decade, requiring immediate attention and intervention. Tools that can improve incident response can help healthcare systems retain the staff needed to provide quality care and enhance their culture of safety.

With the press of a button, healthcare workers wearing Midmark RTLS staff badges can quickly and discreetly alert responders. “Our Cloud software with BLE badges provides immediate alerts to security teams, helping employees feel more protected and supporting improved quality of care,” said Martin.

The need for a simple-to-implement solution is more significant than ever before. The CareFlow Cloud platform seamlessly works with Midmark’s BLE sensory network for quick deployment. Installations for new or existing facilities can be completed in a matter of weeks, with minimal internal resources needed, and without disrupting patient care. The sensory network and software easily scales across an entire healthcare system to address incidents wherever they occur.

Midmark RTLS provides solutions that aim to transform healthcare delivery by empowering healthcare systems to enhance staff safety and patient care through cutting-edge technology and expertise. “We are committed to using our decades of healthcare experience to push the boundaries of what’s possible with RTLS,” Martin said.

About Midmark RTLS

Midmark RTLS Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Midmark Corporation, provides healthcare facilities with clinical workflow solutions and data insights using real-time locating system (RTLS) technology. Since its inception in 1988, more than 1,100 hospitals, clinics and oncology centers have used Midmark RTLS to enhance the patient experience and help support the delivery of high-quality care. With solutions for patient flow, staff safety, asset tracking and automated contact tracing, Midmark RTLS helps improve communication and productivity to increase resource utilization and decrease waste. To learn more about Midmark RTLS, our technology, client successes, and how we can assist your facility, visit midmarkRTLS.com.

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only clinical environmental design company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design for the medical, dental and animal health markets. With more than 2,200 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, and is home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains ten additional locations, including innovation hubs, in the United States and has subsidiaries in India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.

