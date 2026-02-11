Midas Public Apology and Statement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midas would like to acknowledge that an earlier press distribution included a quote attributed to one of our investors that they had neither provided nor approved of using.

This was a serious error on our part, and we deeply regret the mistake. We take full responsibility and sincerely apologize for the confusion, disruption, and strain on trust this has caused.

We have taken immediate steps to correct the release at the source and are working to ensure that all downstream publications and aggregators reflect the corrected information. We are also reviewing our internal review and approval processes to prevent this from happening again, and we commit to never putting our partners in this position ever again. Trust is the foundation of our partnerships, and we are committed to rebuilding and strengthening it through our actions.

We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all parties as we address this thoroughly and responsibly.

Midas Team

team@trymidas.ai