Microvast Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. Central Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event. Investment community professionals interested in participating in the Q&A session may join the call by dialing +1 (201) 493-6784.

Retail and institutional shareholders may submit questions via the “Contact Us” page on Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com/ir-resources/contact-ir. Microvast management may incorporate responses to a selection of frequently asked questions during the webcast. Please include the hashtag #askmicrovast in the subject line.

About Microvast

Founded in Houston, Texas in 2006 as a research and technology driven company, Microvast has evolved into a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of battery solutions for mobile and stationary applications. Microvast provides a broad portfolio of fast-charging lithium-ion battery solutions, with different chemistries, performance characteristics and price points to meet the diverse requirements of its customer base. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs.

Since placing its first battery systems into operation in electric buses more than a decade ago, Microvast has expanded its business to serve a broad range of commercial, passenger and specialty vehicles, including mining, material handling, and power vehicles and equipment, as well as grid-scale energy storage applications.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@microvast.com
(346) 309-2562

Monica Gould

monica@blueshirtgroup.com
(212) 871-3927

