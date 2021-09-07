Home Business Wire MicroStrategy to Keynote and Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
MicroStrategy to Keynote and Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that Michael Saylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present the keynote at the Jefferies Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The management team will also present at the Jefferies Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To register and view a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events and Presentations” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. Following the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available for a limited time at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy is a registered trademark of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

