MicroStrategy Named Market Leader in Latest BARC Enterprise BI & Analytics Report

MicroStrategy receives highest score for Portfolio Capabilities for second consecutive year

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a pioneer in AI-powered business intelligence, today announced that the company was named a Market Leader in the BARC Score Enterprise BI & Analytics Platforms report for 2024. For the second consecutive year, the Business Application Research Center (BARC) ranked MicroStrategy highest in Portfolio Capabilities, one of two dimensions on which every vendor is evaluated.





The Market Leader position also highlights strong performance by MicroStrategy in Market Execution based on the MicroStrategy ONE®, the company’s BI & analytics platform offering, Market Distribution, Product Strategy and Customer Satisfaction, among others. According to the report, Market Leaders are “well established vendors that drive strong market adoption, supported by technology innovation…and a solid track record. Their portfolio enjoys high brand awareness in the market and covers an extensive range of technologies and services with only a few gaps. Market leaders typically have a large market share, making them a viable contender in almost all implementation scenarios.”

The BARC report lists several key strengths for MicroStrategy, including:

Single integrated platform for formatted reports, dashboards, analysis and analytics application building with good performance in large environments

The new AI tool , Auto, leverages MicroStrategy’s Semantic Graph to ensure data security and integrity. With capabilities that cater to different user types, Auto allows them to ask questions in natural language and receive instant answers

, Auto, leverages MicroStrategy’s Semantic Graph to ensure data security and integrity. With capabilities that cater to different user types, Auto allows them to ask questions in natural language and receive instant answers HyperIntelligence® enables users to access contextual information with zero clicks across existing applications, productivity tools and devices with highly personalized information to all users

Dashboards offer modern responsive and interactive applications that organize visualizations or reports in a familiar book-oriented chapter-and-page format

As cited by report authors Larissa Baier, Robert Tischler and Florian Bigelmaier, “MicroStrategy introduced ‘HyperIntelligence’ to surface contextual information to users directly in web applications, on mobile devices and in selected productivity applications with zero clicks. This allows businesses to inject real-time, contextual insights and recommendations into users’ browser-based or mobile workflows – bringing analytics closer to their work. Embedding analytics in business applications, in cooperation with service providers and often targeting distinct industries, is becoming increasingly important to vendors and offers further opportunities to differentiate its offering.”

In June, MicroStrategy augmented its HyperIntelligence capabilities with Auto, empowering users – particularly frontline workers –to easily access BI insights without ever leaving the applications they use in their daily workflow. Enterprises can easily layer contextual, bite-sized AI insights into any application within a no-code environment, and employees can dig deeper, asking questions to gain further insights using natural language.

“We are excited to see BARC highlight several of our unique and powerful intelligence capabilities in this year’s Score report, such as HyperIntelligence, Auto, and the Semantic Graph, all of which give our customers extraordinary flexibility, reliability, and convenience to deliver trusted data where and when it’s needed,” said PeggySue Werthessen, vice president and go-to-market strategy lead at MicroStrategy. “We’re proud of our long heritage as an innovator delivering so many industry firsts while remaining independent and building our tightly integrated, cloud-native platform from the ground up and we’re extremely gratified with our recognition by BARC as a Market Leader.”

To read the full report, visit https://www.microstrategy.com/research-and-reports/barc-score-platforms-report

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) considers itself the world’s first Bitcoin development company. The MicroStrategy software business develops and provides industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software that promotes our vision of Intelligence EverywhereTM. Our flagship cloud-native platform, MicroStrategy ONE, is trusted by the most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500 to drive business agility, efficiency, and revenue. We also use our software development capabilities to develop Bitcoin applications. We believe the combination of our operating structure, bitcoin strategy and focus on technology innovation provides a unique opportunity for value creation.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy AI, MicroStrategy Auto, MicroStrategy ONE, HyperIntelligence, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Jeff Miller



Market Street Group



541-207-6413



microstrategy@marketstreetgrp.com