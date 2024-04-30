MicroStrategy Extends Data and AI Access Across the Enterprise with Latest MicroStrategy AI Release and New Auto Express Trial

MicroStrategy Auto™ is enhanced with AI explainability, automated workflows, mobile app support, and API connectivity, making analytics more accessible for every worker.

MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a pioneer in AI-powered business intelligence, unveiled enhancements to the MicroStrategy Auto™ bot at MicroStrategy World 2024. These enhancements help organizations extend the reach of AI and enterprise-grade analytics by addressing industrywide trust and accessibility issues.





MicroStrategy AI, introduced in 2023, is now in its third GA release, which includes enhanced AI explainability, automated workflows, and several other features designed to increase convenience, reliability, and flexibility for customers. The company also launched MicroStrategy Auto Express™, allowing anyone to create and share AI-powered bots and dashboards free for 30 days.

AI Explainability

Lack of trust and transparency is a common barrier to AI adoption. With the latest release of MicroStrategy AI, Auto provides both text and visual explanations of how the bot interpreted the user’s natural-language question. This enables users to see through the typical “black box” of AI processing, which adds more context to results, builds trust, and helps users reach reliable answers faster.

Automated Workflows Triggered by Data Insights

Organizations need actionable insights to leverage data for better business outcomes. With the latest enhancements, MicroStrategy customers can now accelerate speed to action by triggering automated workflows within any MicroStrategy ONE® dashboard or Auto-enhanced application. Using Python-driven actions, users can connect to multiple systems for common and timely activities, such as:

Updating prospect opportunity information in Salesforce

Triggering an email campaign in Marketo

Approving client entertainment expenses in Workday

Enriched Knowledge Assets

Using the patented MicroStrategy Semantic Graph, Auto reliably answers questions about standard business data (e.g. “Customer,” “Employee,” “Profit,” and “Inventory”). However, in natural language, employees and customers often use unofficial terms and acronyms unique to each business which are not known by LLMs, databases, or other systems of record. In the latest release of MicroStrategy AI, customers can now describe these terms in common language to enrich the Semantic Graph with new knowledge assets. This allows Auto to effectively interpret free-form user queries within the context of a particular business.

Auto Express

With the Auto Express 30-day trial, anyone can explore MicroStrategy’s AI capabilities, building custom Auto bots and creating Auto-powered dashboards, without any commercial commitment. This self-service environment includes a variety of test data samples and educational courses that allow users to learn about the unique advantages of MicroStrategy’s AI+BI platform. Users can also upload their own data sets and share their custom Auto bots and dashboards with colleagues.

Additional Enhancements

Data Summary: Users can easily view and use data sets available within the Auto bot

Users can easily view and use data sets available within the Auto bot Auto on Mobile: Run the bot as a stand-alone mobile app

Run the bot as a stand-alone mobile app Auto API: Connect any application to MicroStrategy’s AI capabilities via API

“With Auto, we’ve injected AI throughout our MicroStrategy ONE native cloud platform, making enterprise analytics much more convenient, reliable, and flexible, even for the most complex analytics use cases,” said Saurabh Abhyankar, Chief Product Officer at MicroStrategy. “In this release, we’ve amped up AI transparency and data agility, creating simple, automated experiences that allow any worker and every organization to benefit from fast, data-driven decision making.”

For more information on MicroStrategy AI and MicroStrategy Auto Express, visit https://www.microstrategy.com/enterprise-analytics/ai-chatbot-for-apps.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) considers itself the world’s first Bitcoin development company. The MicroStrategy software business develops and provides industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software that promotes our vision of Intelligence EverywhereTM. Our flagship cloud-native platform, MicroStrategy ONE, is trusted by the most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500 to drive business agility, efficiency, and revenue. We also use our software development capabilities to develop Bitcoin applications. We believe the combination of our operating structure, bitcoin strategy and focus on technology innovation provides a unique opportunity for value creation.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy AI, MicroStrategy Auto, MicroStrategy Auto Express, MicroStrategy ONE, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

