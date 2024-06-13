MicroStrategy Announces Full Redemption of 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy”) today announced that it delivered a notice of full redemption (the “Notice”) to the trustee of MicroStrategy’s outstanding 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP No. 594972 AC5) (the “Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed is $650.0 million, which is equal to the current aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding and held by investors. The Notice calls for the redemption of all of the outstanding Notes (the “Redemption”) on July 15, 2024 (the “Redemption Date”), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to but excluding the Redemption Date, unless earlier converted.





As a result of the delivery of the Notice, at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 11, 2024, the Notes are convertible, at the option of the holders of the Notes, at the applicable conversion rate of 2.5126 shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount (reflecting a conversion price of $397.99 per share).

In the event that any holder delivers a conversion notice as provided in the indenture related to the Notes, MicroStrategy has elected to satisfy its conversion obligation with respect to each $1,000 principal amount of Notes by delivering solely shares of its class A common stock, together with cash in lieu of any fractional shares.

To convert Notes, a holder must comply with the procedures set forth in the indenture governing the Notes, including electronic presentation and surrender of its Notes for conversion through the facilities of DTC.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the Redemption is described in the notice distributed to holders of the Notes by the trustee under the indenture governing the Notes. This press release shall not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the outcome of the Redemption. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions, the completion of the Redemption and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of MicroStrategy’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 1, 2024, and the risks described in other filings that MicroStrategy may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and MicroStrategy specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

