MicroStrategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, October 28, 2021. MicroStrategy will host a live Video Webinar on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results. A live Video Webinar of the event can be accessed under the “Events and Presentations” section of MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy.

MicroStrategy is a registered trademark of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Investor Relations

ir@microstrategy.com
(703) 848-8600

