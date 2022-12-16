Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program

Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2FA—Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.

“At Microsoft for Startups, our goal is to support startups at every stage of their journey,” said Hans Yang, GM of Microsoft for Startups. “For seed-stage companies like Cerby, we aim to connect their innovative solutions to the needs of our enterprise customers. We are committed to helping Cerby integrate securely with Azure Active Directory so that our customers can manage their applications with confidence in the security and reliability of an enterprise-ready solution.”

Cerby uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards, like single sign-on, to corporate identity providers like Microsoft’s Azure AD. Best known as unmanageable applications, Cerby removes the error-prone process of manually managing access and remediates insecure configurations like disabled two-factor authentication (2FA). Cerby’s patent-pending technology understands unmanageable applications in a business context and automatically enforces security best practices before misconfigurations turn into breaches.

Microsoft for Startups provides startups like Cerby with high-touch technical and go-to-market support to accelerate their success. The program works on parallel tracks: On the technical side, companies build a scalable solution on Microsoft technology; optimize the architecture; ensure security, identity and privacy are enterprise-grade; receive support in transitioning off Microsoft sponsorship; and generate opportunities for partners. On the GTM side, meanwhile, the startups get help achieving enterprise sales and marketing readiness; get offers published in the commercial marketplace; and find opportunities for acceleration and deal generation.

“It is a privilege to join Microsoft for Startups and get this opportunity to benefit from Microsoft’s experience, technology, reputation and customer base around the world,” said Belsasar Lepe, co-founder and CEO of Cerby. “Our goal is to enable a new level of security and productivity for business professionals, allowing them to choose the most useful applications, all while automatically correcting the most common security lapses like weak passwords and disabled 2FA. This arrangement with Microsoft gives us the foundation to reach a much wider audience.”

To learn more, visit Cerby online or follow us on LINKEDIN, TWITTER, FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE

About Cerby

Cerby delivers the world’s first platform built to positively guide employees’ security behaviors no matter which applications they use. We protect brands around the world, including some of the most recognizable businesses, by taking an approach that empowers both employees and security teams, using Zero Trust principles. Our proprietary technology uses robotic process automation to understand applications in a business context and automatically enforces security best practices before misconfigurations turn into breaches. Cerby is a must-have for technology executives and their teams to protect the brand, stay secure and increase productivity.

At Cerby, we believe that employee application choice and security can go hand-in-hand, but only when employees are trusted to choose the best applications for their work. When employees are allowed this choice, productivity increases and security moves from the IT department to the responsibility of every employee.

Cerby’s platform lets clients like Fox, L’Oréal, Dentsu, Wizeline, and Televisa fix common application liabilities efficiently while facilitating collaboration. Visit us at Cerby.com and follow us on Twitter at @CerbyHQ.

All names and trademarks are the property of their respective firms.

Contacts

CONTOS DUNNE COMMUNICATIONS



+1 408-776-1400 (o) +1 408-893-8750 (m)



cerby@cdc.agency