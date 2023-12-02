micromobility.com Appoints Velco Farina as New Board Member

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–micromobility.com Inc. (Nasdaq: MCOM), a leading innovator in the field of sustainable urban transportation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Velco Farina as its newest independent board member of the audit committee of the board of directors of the company. With a distinguished career spanning multiple continents and industries, Mr. Farina brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the micromobility.com team. Originally trained as an Industrial Engineer, Velco Farina holds an MBA from SDA Bocconi and UCLA Anderson. His professional journey began in management consulting, where he made his mark at renowned firms such as Bain & Co., Sapient, and McKinsey. In 2007, Mr. Farina transitioned to the corporate world at American Express in New York City. During his tenure there, he excelled in various roles encompassing product management, international strategy, innovation, and partnerships.









In 2016, Mr. Farina took on the role of Chief Operating Officer at Kunai, a burgeoning professional service agency. Under his leadership, Kunai experienced exponential growth, transforming into a technological powerhouse for Fortune 500 financial institutions. His next venture was as the founding Managing Director of an innovation lab for Kaleyra a communication-platform-as-a-service company, recently acquired by Tata Communications. After relocating to Europe, Mr. Farina joined Amazon Web Services as a Principal for the Financial Services EMEA market. His expertise is not limited to executive roles; he also serves on the Board of Torch Systems and the Strategic Board of DIP Capital.

“We are thrilled to welcome Velco Farina to our board,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of micromobility.com Inc. “Mr. Farina’s extensive experience in strategy, innovation, and technology, coupled with his impressive track record in consulting and financial services, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to drive forward the future of urban mobility. Mr. Farina’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for micromobility.com, as the company expands its reach and continues to innovate in the rapidly evolving world of urban transportation solutions. His insights and leadership are expected to play a crucial role in guiding the company towards achieving its strategic goals,” concluded Palella.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micromobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micromobility solutions through micromobility.com Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micromobility landscape.

For more information visit www.micromobility.com.

