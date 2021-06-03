Mick Bradley Named New Vice President of Global Sales at Virtuozzo

Bradley Brings to Virtuozzo 25 Years of Executive Sales Leadership in Software and IT Solutions Industries

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Virtuozzo, a global leader in high-efficiency virtualization and hyperconverged software solutions, has welcomed Mick Bradley as its new Vice President of Global Sales. Mick joins Virtuozzo with over 25 years of sales leadership and management experience in the IT/Software industry, including a strong track record of building successful teams in early and growth-stage organizations while driving sales excellence and partner strategies. Mick will steer Virtuozzo’s global sales team executing the overall sales strategy, including expanding and improving its sales capabilities to support the growth of new customers and its core customer base – Virtuozzo’s network of 450+ service provider partners.





Mick’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Virtuozzo as the Company accelerates growth in new and existing markets. Virtuozzo’s product portfolio is well suited to provide end-to-end cloud enablement for the fast-growing service provider market – both hosting service providers and the Company’s new vertical focus, managed and cloud service providers. Mick’s expertise and leadership will help drive the Company’s strategic vision and accelerate its growth, building upon over 21 years of innovation in the virtualization software business.

Previously Mick served as Senior Vice President & General Manager for EMEA at Arcserve, where he developed and implemented a strategy to move Arcserve from SMB into mid-markets and SME, resulting in significant revenue growth, channel expansion, and a successful transition to cloud service. Prior to this, he held several senior positions, including VP & General Manager for EMEA at Kaminario Inc., EMEA Managing Director at Violin Memory, Senior Director of EMEA Storage Consulting at Hewlett Packard, Chief Operating Officer at CopperEye, and Senior Vice President of Global Services at COPAN Systems.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mick at such a critical time in Virtuozzo’s evolution. His extensive leadership and sales expertise will help establish Virtuozzo as the global leader in hybrid cloud enablement for the service provider market. Under Mick’s leadership, our sales team is well positioned to continue accelerating our business with a strong global team, solid solution portfolio, and a customer base of 450 service providers worldwide. With his expertise in growing both global and startup sales organizations in the software industry, Mick will bring our business to the next level. We couldn’t be more excited,” said Alex Fine, CEO, Virtuozzo.

“I’m joining Virtuozzo during an exciting time for both the Company and our partners and look forward to leveraging my experience to help both achieve massive growth. Virtuozzo’s ability to quickly offer cutting-edge cloud services is a game-changer for service providers seeking to differentiate and disrupt today. I am thrilled to be joining Virtuozzo and look forward to great things to come,” remarked Mick Bradley, VP of Global Sales, Virtuozzo.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo is a leading, global provider of hybrid virtualization, storage, and cloud enablement software solutions. The Company’s software-defined, hyperconverged self-service platform and resource management capabilities enable hosting and service providers to provide end-customers with public and private cloud services. Virtuozzo is an industry pioneer who developed the first commercially available container technology 21 years ago. The Company provides software solutions and services to over 450 service providers, ISVs, and enterprises worldwide to enable over 500 thousand virtual environments, running mission-critical cloud workloads. A significant force in the open-source community, Virtuozzo sponsors and/or is a contributor to numerous open-source projects including KVM, Docker, OpenStack, OpenVZ, CRIU, and the Linux kernel. Learn more https://go.virtuozzo.com/l/148051/2021-06-02/5kjhgs.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Heather Ailara



211 Communications



+1-973-567-6040



heather@211comms.com

Christine Brunelli



Virtuozzo



+1-215-847-7842



christine.brunelli@virtuozzo.com