Michigan STEM Forward Connects Interns and Hiring Companies at Virtual Career Fair on March 23

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its work on the Michigan STEM Forward initiative, Ann Arbor SPARK is hosting a virtual career fair to connect the state’s growing companies with interns. The Michigan STEM Forward Summer Internship Career Fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 23. To date, 34 companies from around the state are participating in search of interns to join their teams this upcoming summer. All college students seeking a STEM-focused internship in Michigan are encouraged to attend.

Attendees will have the opportunity to virtually meet one-on-one with human resources representatives from hiring companies. As part of the registration process, attendees will also have the chance to upload their resumes for the companies to review in advance of and after the event.

“Since it launched in April 2021, Michigan STEM Forward has placed over 190 interns at nearly 100 companies throughout the state,” said Bill Mayer, Ann Arbor SPARK’s senior vice president, entrepreneurial services. “Going into this career fair, Michigan STEM Forward has a strong tailwind in terms of its track record of connecting intern candidates with terrific opportunities at leading companies across the state. For students and companies alike, participating in Michigan STEM Forward is a really effective use of time and resources to match job seekers with a job opportunity.”

The companies participating in the Michigan STEM Forward Summer Internship Career Fair are:

  • 100K Ideas
  • AccelerateKID
  • Andonix
  • Atomic Object
  • Blue Conduit
  • CrossBraining
  • Dakotech
  • Digital Summer Clinic
  • Great Lakes Crystal Technologies
  • Iaso Therapeutics
  • !important Safety
  • International Strategic Management
  • Intermode
  • IrisDx
  • Lingco Language Labs
  • Mettle Ops
  • Michigan Future Problem Solving
  • Michigan Israel Business Accelerator
  • Navitas Systems
  • Orindi Gear
  • PassiveBolt
  • Pleasant Renewal
  • SA Automotive
  • Scops Coating Technologies
  • Shopwindow
  • Skidmore Pump
  • Square One Education Network
  • Sustainable Resources Institute
  • Technique
  • Theia Scientific
  • Valiant TMS
  • Vestaron
  • Wefunder
  • Zorya

Michigan STEM Forward is funded by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. The Michigan STEM Forward Summer Internship Career Fair is supported by Michigan’s department of Labor and Economic Growth.

For more information or to register, visit https://annarborusa.org/events/michigan-stem-forward-summer-internship-fair/.

About Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners. For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.

Contacts

Ann Arbor SPARK

Jenn Cornell Queen, 734-765-0174

jenn@jenncornell.com

