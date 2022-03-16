Michael Abad-Santos to Succeed BridgeComm CEO Barry A. Matsumori

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BridgeComm, a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, today announced it has named Michael Abad-Santos Chief Executive Officer as Barry A. Matsumori steps down from the position he has held since 2017. Joining BridgeComm in 2019 as senior vice president of business development and strategy, Abad-Santos is a 20-plus year telecommunications and satellite industry veteran who will continue to drive BridgeComm’s growth as an Optical Wireless Communications leader. His appointment is effective immediately.





“One of the things in life that is constant is change, and it’s time for some change at BridgeComm,” says Matsumori. “We have achieved so much, and as we enter a new phase, I have great confidence in Michael’s ability to take the helm. The future is bright for BridgeComm, as we have developed capabilities and products like no other.”

Over the course of Abad-Santos’s impressive career, he has held a range of executive roles including chief commercial officer at Trustcomm and senior vice president, Americas, at LeoSat Enterprises, where he led commercial activities, strategy development and execution in the Americas region, as well as government activities worldwide. At LeoSat, he helped secure pre-series A investments of $20 million, two strategic investment partners and more than $2B million in pre-launch contracts for commercial services. Abad-Santos also spent a decade at Inmarsat, serving as senior vice president of its global government division, as well as director of Department of Defense (DoD) solutions.

“I am honored to be named CEO,” says Abad-Santos. “It has been a pleasure working under Barry’s leadership. We have achieved significant milestones, with many more ahead. On behalf of BridgeComm, I wish him the best in his next endeavor. The suite of OWC technology that we have developed at BridgeComm is groundbreaking and extremely consequential, on the battlefield and in our everyday lives. We are at the precipice of something great and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to take the challenge with.”

To learn more about BridgeComm’s suite of OWC solutions, visit www.bridgecomminc.com.

About BridgeComm

BridgeComm is a global leader in optical wireless communications solutions and services. Through a global network of ground stations designed to support complementary fixed and mobile terminals, the company provides fast, secure, enterprise-grade broadband services for a variety of markets, including space exploration, terrestrial networks for 5G connectivity and applications, and airborne lasercomm for prominent applications including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, in-flight entertainment, and backhaul. More information can be found at www.bridgecomminc.com.

Contacts

Valerie Christopherson



Karen Sorenson



Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276



bridgecomm@globalresultspr.com