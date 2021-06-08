Miami is “Perfect Storm” for Exploding Cryptocurrency Ecosystem, Says Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp Partner Nimish Patel

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–If it wasn’t already apparent, last week’s Bitcoin conference in Miami proved that the “Magic City” has become the epicenter of this new asset class – and the world of crypto has only begun to take off.

“Miami has the perfect storm for a new ecosystem to develop – it’s an international city, it’s open and inviting for entrepreneurs, and it has lower taxes than other financial centers like New York,” said Nimish Patel, a partner at law firm Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP who attended Bitcoin 2021, the largest Bitcoin conference in the world.

“It’s like the tail that wags the dog. Once investors are there and money becomes available, more and more of the industry will shift there because that’s where the money is. This will be the first wave of killer assets it will disrupt. This could have an even greater impact than the Internet, and we are just starting to see the legal issues that will unfold as a result.”

Patel advises early-stage companies and publicly traded exchange listed companies on corporate governance and regulatory matters and focuses on issues surrounding crypto assets and blockchain technologies. He recently advised publicly traded Sysorex Inc., on its reverse merger with the largest Ethereum mining company.

