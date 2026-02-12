MI Windows and Doors and MITER Foundation partner with Penn State Athletics to support THON™ and Four Diamonds

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MI Windows and Doors, part of MITER Brands and the official window and door partner of Penn State Athletics, is proud to continue its longstanding support of Penn State University’s THON event with a new initiative this year. The brand is backing the fundraising efforts of 18 student-athletes from Penn State’s football, wrestling, volleyball, and baseball teams as they mobilize the community in support of THON 2026.

Through digital campaigns, community outreach, and personal engagement, the student-athletes will encourage the Penn State community and beyond to make contributions to their collective fundraising page at thon.org/MIWindows. To strengthen these contributions, MITER Foundation, the charitable arm of MITER Brands, will match up to $50,000 in donations, doubling the impact of every dollar contributed. This matching initiative underscores the foundation’s dedication to supporting children and families impacted by pediatric cancer.

THON, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, is Penn State’s annual 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon, taking place February 20-22, 2026, at the Bryce Jordan Center. Organized by thousands of student volunteers each year, THON raises essential funds to ensure Four Diamonds children receive world‑class care at Penn State Health Golisano Children’s Hospital at no cost, advance critical childhood cancer research, and provide emotional support — all in pursuit of a cure.

Since 1977, THON has raised more than $254 million for Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Golisano Children’s Hospital. More than 16,500 student volunteers come together to spread awareness and raise funds, and 96 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“As longtime supporters of Penn State Athletics and with many Penn State alumni on our team, partnering with student-athletes to raise awareness for THON feels especially meaningful,” said Matt DeSoto, CEO of MITER Brands and Board Chair of MITER Foundation. “We’re proud to stand behind a student-run philanthropic organization that supports children and families impacted by childhood cancer, and we couldn’t be more honored to stand alongside the students who make THON possible, because We Are...For The Kids.”

About MI Windows and Doors

MI Windows and Doors, part of the MITER Brands portfolio, is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient residential windows and doors. With four manufacturing plants located in the Central and Eastern United States, MI offers stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit miwindows.com.

About the MITER Foundation

In 2015, the MITER Foundation™ was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – heroes support, children’s well-being, and cancer support. For more information, visit miterfoundation.org.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. The name “MITER” is an acronym reflecting five of the company’s core strengths: Manufacturing, Innovation, Trust, Experiences, and Relationships.

For more information, visit miterbrands.com.

About THON™

THON™ is the largest student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. THON is comprised of over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who aim to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families and spread the mission of THON and childhood cancer. Since its start in 1977, THON has raised over $254 million dollars to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Golisano Children’s Hospital. THON 2025 raised a record-breaking $17.7 Million For The Kids®.

About Four Diamonds

Four Diamonds’ mission is to conquer childhood cancer. Since its creation in 1972, Four Diamonds has helped more than 5,500 children and families by covering 100 percent of medical bills for every Four Diamonds family. Four Diamonds also supports a robust pediatric cancer research program at Penn State Health Golisano Children's Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine, which is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit every child around the world.

For more information, visit FourDiamonds.org.

