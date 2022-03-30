MGID Acquires Italy’s Metup Native S.r.l.

Purchase sees MGID strengthen native advertising offering in the market

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition—MGID, the global advertising platform, today announces it has acquired a majority stake in Metup Native S.r.l., a leading native advertising network in Italy previously owned by MetUp. This deal marks the latest step in MGID’s global expansion plans.

MGID entered the Italian market by partnering with Metup in 2019. Leveraging the technology, data, and expertise of Metup has enabled MGID to enhance its native offering for advertisers and publishers in Italy. So far, the collaboration has enabled MGID to grow reach in the region to over half (55%) of Italy’s digital audience, through partnerships with premium publishers such as liberoquotidiano.it, ilfattoquotidiano.it, ilfoglio.it, iltempo.it, and gds.it.

MGID’s CEO, Sergii Denysenko, commented: “This is our first acquisition, but definitely not our last. We are in constant search of the leading adtech companies that can complement our product offering in local markets. Our purchase of Metup Native was an easy decision to make as not only does the company share the same values as MGID, but their market knowledge – and presence – is hugely impressive. We are looking forward to continuing our work in the Italian market and further developing our client partnerships.”

Shahram Bahadori, CEO of Metup Native S.r.l., said: “Joining MGID is a big milestone for Metup. We look forward to enhancing MGID’s current standing in Italy through our expert team, market knowledge and differentiated product offering, to deliver an unrivaled service for our publisher and advertiser partners.”

About MGID

MGID is a global advertising platform helping brands reach unique local audiences at scale. It uses privacy-first, AI-based technology to serve high-quality, relevant ads in brand-safe environments. The company offers a variety of ad formats, including native, display and video to deliver a positive user experience. This enables advertisers to drive performance and awareness, and publishers to retain and monetize their audiences.

Every month, MGID reaches 900 million unique readers, with 200 billion ad impressions, across 25 thousand trusted publishers. For more information, please visit: www.mgid.com

