MFG Chemical Earns Silver Eco Vadis Sustainability Ranking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, has achieved the Silver level, moving up from Bronze in Eco Vadis’ sustainability ranking program. MFG Chemical joined the Eco Vadis quality ranking system last year with the goal of achieving their Gold ranking.

Eco Vadis evaluates companies across 21 criteria based on four major themes: Environment, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights and Sustainable Procurement. Some of the leading companies participating in the Eco Vadis sustainability program include Coca Cola, P & G, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer and Nestle, to name a few.

Eco Vadis Ratings

The Eco Vadis assessment models measure 21 sustainability criteria across four themes:

Environment Energy Consumption & GHGs

Water

Biodiversity

Local and Accidental Pollution

Materials, Chemicals & Waste

Product Use

Product End-of-Life

Customer Health & Safety

Environmental Services & Advocacy Labor and Human Rights Employee Health and Safety

Working Conditions

Social Dialogue

Career Management & Training

Child Labor, Forced Labor & Human Trafficking

Diversity, Discrimination & Harassment

External Stakeholder Human Rights Ethics Corruption

Anticompetitive Practices

Responsible Information Management Sustainable Procurement Supplier Environmental Practices

Supplier Social Practices

Joe Welch, MFG Chemical Vice President EHS&S declared, “MFG Chemical has worked hard to improve its sustainability ranking in the Eco Vadis program. Last year MFG employees underwent Eco Vadis training on all four of their sustainability themes. We also upgraded our pilot plant and all three of MFG’s custom chemical manufacturing plants under our Project Odyssey. Additionally, our three custom manufacturing plants were recertified ISO 9001: 2015 for the third consecutive year.”

MFG Chemical’s CEO Paul Turgeon added, “I’m pleased to see MFG Chemical moving up in Eco Vadis’ sustainability ranking program. This is a continuous improvement process, so our next goal is to achieve Eco Vadis’ Gold ranking. This program fits nicely with MFG Chemical’s work culture of customer satisfaction and quality.”

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical, LLC is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets. The Company is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, and operates three manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia.

Key chemistries include Dioctyl Sodium Sulfosuccinates (DOSS), Amides, Esters, Imidazolines, Rheology Modifiers Surfactants, Specialty Anhydrides and Water Soluble Polymers. In addition, the company recently upgraded its plants under Project Odyssey, received two SOCMA Awards for plant safety and process efficiency and was recertified for ISO 9001: 2015 Certification. For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.

