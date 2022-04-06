Home Business Wire MFG Chemical Earns Silver Eco Vadis Sustainability Ranking
MFG Chemical Earns Silver Eco Vadis Sustainability Ranking

Completion of Project Odyssey and ISO 9001:2015 Recertification Elevate MFG Standing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, has achieved the Silver level, moving up from Bronze in Eco Vadis’ sustainability ranking program. MFG Chemical joined the Eco Vadis quality ranking system last year with the goal of achieving their Gold ranking.

Eco Vadis evaluates companies across 21 criteria based on four major themes: Environment, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights and Sustainable Procurement. Some of the leading companies participating in the Eco Vadis sustainability program include Coca Cola, P & G, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer and Nestle, to name a few.

Eco Vadis Ratings

The Eco Vadis assessment models measure 21 sustainability criteria across four themes:

Environment

  • Energy Consumption & GHGs
  • Water
  • Biodiversity
  • Local and Accidental Pollution
  • Materials, Chemicals & Waste
  • Product Use
  • Product End-of-Life
  • Customer Health & Safety
  • Environmental Services & Advocacy

Labor and Human Rights

  • Employee Health and Safety
  • Working Conditions
  • Social Dialogue
  • Career Management & Training
  • Child Labor, Forced Labor & Human Trafficking
  • Diversity, Discrimination & Harassment
  • External Stakeholder Human Rights

Ethics

  • Corruption
  • Anticompetitive Practices
  • Responsible Information Management

Sustainable Procurement

  • Supplier Environmental Practices
  • Supplier Social Practices

Joe Welch, MFG Chemical Vice President EHS&S declared, “MFG Chemical has worked hard to improve its sustainability ranking in the Eco Vadis program. Last year MFG employees underwent Eco Vadis training on all four of their sustainability themes. We also upgraded our pilot plant and all three of MFG’s custom chemical manufacturing plants under our Project Odyssey. Additionally, our three custom manufacturing plants were recertified ISO 9001: 2015 for the third consecutive year.”

MFG Chemical’s CEO Paul Turgeon added, “I’m pleased to see MFG Chemical moving up in Eco Vadis’ sustainability ranking program. This is a continuous improvement process, so our next goal is to achieve Eco Vadis’ Gold ranking. This program fits nicely with MFG Chemical’s work culture of customer satisfaction and quality.”

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical, LLC is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets. The Company is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, and operates three manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia.

Key chemistries include Dioctyl Sodium Sulfosuccinates (DOSS), Amides, Esters, Imidazolines, Rheology Modifiers Surfactants, Specialty Anhydrides and Water Soluble Polymers. In addition, the company recently upgraded its plants under Project Odyssey, received two SOCMA Awards for plant safety and process efficiency and was recertified for ISO 9001: 2015 Certification. For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.

Contacts

Jon Amdursky

MFG Chemical

jamdursky@mfgchemical.com

