Meyer Shank Racing Partners with Arctic Wolf

Technology, speed and innovation at the forefront in new multi-year program for MSR IMSA and INDYCAR campaigns

PATASKALA, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity–As the Ohio-based organization prepares for its largest competition campaign in team history, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with Arctic Wolf, a leader in security operations.

Arctic Wolf is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies globally on a mission to end cyber risk. The company’s marquee solution, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Platform, enables customers of all sizes to easily and effectively manage their security operations with a click of a button, seamlessly unifying their existing security tools into one experience ensuring protection against cyber attacks.

By combining the power, speed, and scale of the Arctic Wolf Platform and the company’s pioneering Concierge Delivery model, Arctic Wolf empowers its customers to effectively strengthen their security postures in an increasingly consequential cyber threat landscape.

Arctic Wolf will begin its partnership with MSR on both of the teams’ NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entries starting in 2022. The partnership will make its public debut in the 2022 Rolex 24 At Daytona as the team returns to Daytona International Speedway for the winner circle once again.

Arctic Wolf will have a presence on the No. 06 IndyCar driven by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, Helio Castroneves and the No. 60 MSR IndyCar driven by Simon Pagenaud. Arctic Wolf will also be on the No. 60 MSR Acura ARX-05 DPi driven by Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist. Castroneves will also join the MSR IMSA effort for the season opening Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“We’re very excited to have another multi-year partnership in place as we continue to build and grow our organization,” said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. “Arctic Wolf’s team is comprised of talented and highly competitive people who are focused on solving problems for their clients so there is a natural fit there. This program should unlock more opportunities for MSR as well as Arctic Wolf and we’re excited to have them on both of our IMSA and Indy Cars.”

“Professional racing and cybersecurity share a commonality in speed and precision—where literal seconds can make or break any outcome,” said Dan Larson, chief marketing officer, Arctic Wolf. “As we continue our explosive business growth and expand our brand globally, we are proud to support the Meyer Shank Racing team with this partnership.”

Meyer Shank Racing will return to action in January for the annual Roar Before the 24 followed by the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 29th.

