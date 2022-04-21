Mexico’s Megacable Selects Verimatrix Streamkeeper and XTD Products To Further Strengthen Security

Building on previous deployments of Verimatrix solutions, Megacable to add the company’s latest anti-piracy and cybersecurity technologies to combat digital piracy and cyber intrusions

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Megacable, one of Mexico’s largest telecommunications companies, selected a suite of Verimatrix products and technologies to fortify its enterprise defenses; Verimatrix XTD (Extended Threat Defense), Streamkeeper Watermarking, Streamkeeper Edge Authenticator and App Shield.

Megacable, the first company in Mexico to offer quadruple-play services (cable television, broadband internet, fixed telephony and mobile telephony), has millions of subscribers using the media company’s apps running on unmanaged devices. The company was well aware that extended endpoints at the app level could be weaponized at any time by attackers to attack their enterprise defenses, and they wanted to find a way to expand their defense beyond the traditional perimeter. Additionally, it’s no secret that the media & entertainment industry is seeing a rise in industrial-scale piracy attacks on content distribution networks, and they selected Verimatrix specifically for its distinguished reputation in both threat defense and anti-piracy.

Megacable products set to use Verimatrix threat defense and anti-piracy solutions include the Xview+ app, Android TV set-top boxes, select Megacable.com.mx payment/financial services, as well as other internal Megacable apps.

Hackers are continually looking for new ways to infiltrate enterprise security walls and Verimatrix XTD consistently identifies and closes vulnerabilities. Verimatrix XTD is an enterprise SaaS solution that will monitor Megacable’s mobile apps and devices connected to their cloud services.

Verimatrix XTD’s features include:

Shielding Apps – With self-defending mobile application shielding, Verimatrix provides organizations with layers of protections such as obfuscation, environmental checks​ and anti-tamper, plus 24/7 monitoring with immediate detection when an app is under attack with remote shut-down capability.

Unmanaged Device Telemetry – Protection from unmanaged devices at the endpoint , such as set-top box receivers, IoT and medical devices, by gaining real-time, continuous threat intelligence utilizing Verimatrix’s zero-code telemetry technology.

, such as set-top box receivers, and medical devices, by gaining real-time, continuous threat intelligence utilizing Verimatrix’s zero-code telemetry technology. Monitoring and Early Detection – Better understand the threat profile of your installed base of users, and drill down into the risk score of an individual app instance, with real-time notifications of high-risk events to uncover hidden dangers in your enterprise security wall.

Attack Pattern Detection and Prediction – Comprehensive, predictive analysis of cyber threats based on large data sets, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to recognize patterns, making future predictions to benefit the enterprise.

Having used Verimatrix IPTV and DVB Hybrid content security solutions since 2012, Megacable’s work with Verimatrix is also expanded with the deployment of Watermarking and Edge Authenticator anti-piracy solutions. The unique deployment of Streamkeeper zero-code injection technology into select Megacable set-top boxes is a first for both companies. The process will protect access to the Content Security Network (CDN) without the need for cumbersome, time consuming or expensive integrations, meeting stringent requirements from major studios that require it for 4K Ultra HD content. Megacable may add additional Verimatrix Streamkeeper services to its portfolio of anti-piracy countermeasures in the future.



“Megacable already enjoys robust network security, but by adding Verimatrix XTD and Streamkeeper anti-piracy technologies, we’re creating an even more formible security posture for our company, our content and our customers,” said Gerardo Seifert Arriola, Chief Marketing Officer at Megacable. “We’re pleased to continue working with Verimatrix to provide an excellent user experience while also deploying the latest in security technology to maintain our stance as the regional leader in our industry.”

“Megacable has taken a bold step forward by adding threat defense and anti-piracy technology to their enterprise security stack,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. “Megacable is now our largest customer to date to commit to deploying Verimatrix Streamkeeper and Verimatrix XTD solutions. The alliance underscores our goal to provide proactive cybersecurity and anti-piracy countermeasures that fortify operators against threats of today and the unforeseen dangers of tomorrow. We’re pleased to continue working with Megacable to provide unique and innovative solutions that boost protections and also help ensure exceptional user experiences no matter how content is accessed.”

About Megacable



Megacable Holdings S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: MEGA.CPO) is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Mexico and Latin America. It carries out operations in 28 states of the country, with a presence in 400 locations. As of December 31, 2021, it has about 4.2 million unique subscribers, including more than 3.8 million internet subscribers, more than 3.5 million video users and more than 3 million fixed telephony customers. It offers its services through a network of nearly 66,000 kilometers, covering more than 9.5 million homes. Visit www.megacable.com.mx.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

Contacts

Verimatrix Investor:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer



finance@verimatrix.com

Verimatrix Media:

Matthew Zintel



matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com