 METZ blue, in Global Strategic Partnership with Juventus, to Greet Italian Football Fans with Immersive TV Experiences

METZ blue launches the top-notch smart TV MOC9000Z to connect spectators to games through in-stadium viewing experiences

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Not long ago, METZ blue, a global television brand, has announced its legendary brand partnership with Juventus, the world-leading Italian Serie A football club to take global fans on their upcoming football journey, along with video filming featuring world-class Juventus players and exciting events to be rolled out in Italy to create remarkable fan experiences.





With a wide range of high-quality smart TV solutions, METZ blue makes state-of-the-art screen technology available to everyone. For the first time in history for METZ blue to make a partnership of this scale, this milestone shows the brand’s ambition to thrive on a global scale.

“ METZ blue has been championing the belief of togetherness, which echoes Football as a sport that connects players and global fans. As football recovers in the post-pandemic era, we are so excited to support Juventus. The partnership marks a new era of entertainment, as in connecting audience who share the same passion for entertainment and sports as we do,” said Matteo Ricci – Country Manager Italy, METZ blue.

Partner to Explore Possibilities and Lead the Future Together

METZ blue has become Juventus’s official partner in TV and related smart home products for the TV category. Under the theme ‘Partner Together, Lead the Future’, the strategic collaboration stems from the fit between METZ blue and Juventus wherein they share similar goals and beliefs – METZ blue’s ‘Be Innovative, Be Bold’ and Juventus’s ‘Perseverance Forever, Ambition Wherever’. Thus, the partnership will propel METZ blue and Juventus to reach new heights of success.

Indulge in State-of-the-art Home Entertainment with MOC9000Z

In addition to the partnership, METZ blue announced the launch of MOC9000Z, the Smart TV designed to improve quality of life through immersive home entertainment experiences.

MOC9000Z has a pioneering OLED 4K display that is flicker free sustained by our Eye Care technology and glows through the backlight, with every pixel self-dimming to deliver brilliant colors, sharp contrasts, incomparable visual angles and movement responses, reducing the hazard of blue light while providing an immersive, realistic viewing experience. Along with the 120Hz clear motion rate, MOC9000Z supports high-speed, stable signal transmission to reduce motion blur and eliminate image flutters, altogether making it an ideal entertainment hub for gaming and watching sports events.

With years of R&D, MOC9000Z comes with METZ blue’s cutting-edge technology in picture quality-processing engine optimization: the Chameleon Extreme 2.0 chip. Powered by the integration of 4 technologies – Dynamic Remodeling, Super Resolution, Contrast Enhancement and AI Self-Adaptation, the chip manifests stunning picture quality through 8.29 million display pixels with sharply enhanced clarity and vibrance.

METZ blue also recognizes the importance of user-friendliness in home entertainment. With the disruptive AIoT ecosystem Swaiot, MOC9000Z has carved out a niche for itself as an intelligent system with superb home appliances connectivity, enabling smart home scenarios via the connection between big-screen smart TVs and IoT devices to fit every user’s lifestyle. Along with Ok Google (Google Assistant) to realize hands-free voice control with a high voice recognition rate of 97%, users can manage MOC9000Z with the greatest ease and convenience.

Rooted in METZ blue’s years of excellence, MOC9000Z has promising quality as highlighted by 98.6% immersive boundless screen, 3.5mm ultra-thin body, all-metal back panel, universal TV central stand and the design of braille function on the remote control (Source: METZ).

In partnership with Juventus, METZ will create a range of co-branded content along with exclusive offers (for instance, Juventus VIP tickets and autographed jerseys) dedicated to MOC9000Z. Follow METZ on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/METZItalia/) and the official online store at https://metzstore.it/ for the latest updates. Stay tuned to make MOC9000Z yours – to be available on all sales channels in July.

About METZ Blue

METZ blue integrates the competencies of SKYWORTH, a global television leader, and METZ, a traditional German manufacturer with over 80 years of experience, to create state-of-the-art home entertainment experiences with quality smart TV solutions. As a German brand, METZ blue is committed to pioneering innovations and leading the future of television.

Contacts

Media

Sandra Schuster



+49 911 9706-0

info@metz-ce.de