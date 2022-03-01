MetTel and VMware to Deliver Cloud-Based Security, Networking and Compute Services at the Edge

MetTel to offer customers a managed SASE service powered by VMware SASE

NEW YORK & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, and VMware (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced MetTel will offer customers a managed secure access service edge (SASE) solution powered by VMware SASE. The solution will enable IT organizations to efficiently deliver cloud-based security, networking and edge compute services to applications running at the edge.

“Supporting modern enterprise applications requires a new way of thinking about how they are delivered and secured. What worked for apps running on a private or public cloud won’t work out at the edge,” said Craig Connors, vice president and general manager of VMware’s SASE business. “Pairing VMware SASE’s capabilities with MetTel’s extensive expertise in fully managed network services will give organizations a solution built for the future, with security, speed, simplicity and savings in mind.”

“MetTel is excited to expand our relationship with VMware to bring the next evolution of networking and security as a service to our client base,” said MetTel CTO Ed Fox. “Together, we have been successful in delivering the next generation of WAN services to our customers over the past several years. Now we are working together to extend those services to the expanding edge and to individual users wherever they work, providing our largest clients the ability to transform the way they work and engage with their customers.”

IT technicians are increasingly seeking to implement operationally efficient solutions that provide workers in the branch, home and remote locations with more secure, reliable, consistent access to applications and services. The solution MetTel will now offer, VMware Secure Access Service Edge, provides an integrated architecture, simplifying the process of managing security, networking and edge compute services.

VMware’s comprehensive cloud-delivered SASE solution brings together:

Network performance, reliability, and operational benefits of SD-WAN

Integrated security services delivered from the cloud that better protect the evolving enterprise perimeter

The ability to support modern distributed applications, all of which will benefit from artificial intelligence for IT operations, or AIOps, for faster problem resolution

These capabilities are delivered as a service from a global network of over 150 points of presence (PoPs) deployed by VMware and its SASE service provider partners.

Adding VMware SASE to MetTel’s portfolio of managed network services will enable:

A cloud native, single integrated architecture for security, networking and edge compute services

Defined and managed business policies via a single interface

Full visibility and advanced analytics and intelligence on application performance from the client to the cloud destination

Industry leading, fully managed SASE solution and world-class customer experience

As a SASE leader, VMware deploys and supports a large global footprint of PoPs that deliver effortlessly scalable cloud-based networking and security services. MetTel, a long-standing VMware partner, has been named a two-time Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Managed Network Services and brings a large portfolio of industry-leading managed services for advanced networking and voice capabilities that connect and scale enterprise business applications.

MetTel fully manages VMware partner-managed web gateways and operates its own global network with data center resources in: Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Mexico City, London, Madrid, Mumbai, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, with further expansion expected in 2022. This build out is in addition to MetTel’s network of physical and virtual data centers around the US including Ashburn, VA; Atlanta, GA; Denver, CO; Dallas, TX; Santa Clara and San Jose, CA; Seattle, WA; New York City and Chicago, IL.

VMware and MetTel will work to harness their respective IT resources and Gartner Magic Quadrant leading capabilities to amplify the power and reach of both companies’ networks and technologies worldwide.

