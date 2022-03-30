MetrôRio Deploys Motorola Solutions’ Body-Worn Cameras to Increase Passenger Safety

Video-as-a-service solution enhances security and confidence as passenger numbers increase

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brazil’s MetrôRio has equipped its security officers with VB400 body-worn cameras from Motorola Solutions, as commuter and tourist rail travel gradually returns to normal levels after the pandemic.

With an average of 510,000 passengers traveling across a network of 41 stations each day, the rail operator chose the body-worn video solution to enhance efficiency and increase passenger safety while confirming the security protocols followed by the personnel are effective.

The VB400 cameras will provide the transit operator with greater visibility across its 58 kilometer rail network at all times. MetrôRio’s security team will wear the cameras inside metro stations and during onboard patrols, enabling events to be recorded in both audio and video capturing events in real-time whenever needed.

Enhanced flexibility with video security as-a-service

MetrôRio required an advanced body-worn video solution to withstand the rigors of its daily operations with the flexibility to choose additional services with minimal upfront costs.

By procuring the video solution as-a-service, MetrôRio has successfully deployed the body-worn cameras without the need for upfront capital investment. Motorola Solutions will manage all software, hardware, repair and replacement services through its Service Level Agreement.

The rugged VB400 features a wide angle lens to capture high-quality video from the wearer’s viewpoint, an intuitive recording function and an extended battery life of 12 hours to last beyond the average shift. The deployment also includes Motorola Solutions’ VideoManager evidence management software to seamlessly upload and manage recorded video footage securely in the cloud.

“ MetrôRio needed a trusted, affordable video security solution that would improve its ability to deliver the highest levels of quality and safety. Our body-worn video-as-a-service option provides MetrôRio with a flexible and scalable way to reap the benefits of a fully-deployed body-worn camera solution,” said Alexandre Giarola, enterprise sales director, Motorola Solutions Brazil.

