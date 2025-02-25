Metronome Secures $50 Million in Series C Funding to Drive Adoption of Usage-Based Pricing in Software and AI

Company hires first Chief Product Officer to help drive vision of turning billing into a growth engine

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronome, the leading usage-based billing platform, today announced $50 million in Series C funding following an 8x increase in dollars billed on the platform in 2024. Metronome now powers billing for 150M+ end users, processing billions in usage-based revenue. OpenAI, Anthropic, Databricks, Confluent, and NVIDIA rely on Metronome as their growth engine to ship faster, give customers better visibility and control, and scale revenue at breakneck speed—without billing limits, inefficiencies, or roadblocks. Metronome also announced the hiring of its first chief product officer, James Brown, formerly of Lacework and Cisco, brought in to further capitalize on this momentum.

Metronome was founded in 2019 on the premise that billing and pricing should enable growth, not hinder it. The funding highlights a pivotal moment in the software industry. AI is redefining how businesses deliver value, monetize products, and drive growth. At the center of this transformation lies one of the hardest challenges software companies face: aligning pricing with the value they deliver. Metronome is leading the shift in modernizing billing, transforming how companies monetize in a world where value is dynamic, personalized, and measurable. Existing investor NEA led the round which included a16z, Greyhound Capital, General Catalyst, Workday Ventures, Truebridge Capital Partners, Activant Capital, SineWave Ventures, and Megalith Ventures. The company has now raised $128 million.

“Investors are betting on us to grow as the best-in-class partner to all kinds of companies seeking to deploy billing as a core engine for driving growth,” said Scott Woody, Metronome co-founder and CEO. “AI is driving a sea change in pricing models for businesses. Companies are looking to price their products in a way that aligns to the value they bring—and we’re seeing them do this by either merging usage-based pricing (UBP) with their seat pricing or switching to UBP entirely. We enable these companies to capitalize on this trend as quickly and seamlessly as possible. This funding will bolster our ability to serve existing and new customers.”

Metronome’s impact on the shift to usage-based pricing recently inspired Forbes to name it one of its “Next Billion-Dollar Startups.” Usage-based pricing is quickly emerging as the dominant pricing model for fast-growing software and AI companies. “Metronome is capitalizing on two powerful trends: the transition from seat-based pricing to hybrid models that incorporate usage as a core element, and the rise of AI agents and outcome-based pricing,” said Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, Venture Partner, NEA. “We believe this is the future for software companies and are thrilled to further our partnership with Metronome through this recent financing as they continue to innovate on usage-based billing as a leader in the space.”

Building internal billing systems takes years. Metronome eliminates that burden, giving companies the speed, flexibility, and reliability to scale without limits. Instead of wrestling with complex billing infrastructure, companies can focus on refining their business models, accelerating growth, and staying ahead.

“Metronome’s partnership enabled us to evolve and improve pricing and packaging for our products quickly without diverting focus from delivering value to our customers,” said Confluent’s Chief Product Officer Shaun Clowes. “Metronome did this all while streamlining reporting and accuracy for our internal teams.”

Speed is especially of the essence in fast-growth businesses. “Best-in-class AI pricing requires real-time usage data. Metronome allowed us to build that in less than a month without an internal billing team,” said Ideogram CEO Mohammad Norouzi.

Metronome 2.0, launched in October, expanded the set of customers in Metronome’s sights given enhanced and new features to enable flexibility to handle self-serve models, complex enterprise contracts, cloud marketplaces, and more. The new CPO, Brown, adds vast knowledge to the expanding Metronome team. His experiences from Lacework, Cisco, and SoFi reflect a deep understanding of both enterprise needs and navigating exponential growth.

The new funding will also boost R&D as Metronome focuses on enabling customers to use pricing and billing data to build world-class customer experiences and to make more informed decisions around pricing, cost controls, margins, and how to better align pricing to value.

Metronome is the leading usage-based billing platform that helps companies launch products faster—easily deploy any pricing today and iterate confidently tomorrow. The company powers billing for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises, including OpenAI, Databricks, and NVIDIA. Based in San Francisco, Metronome is a private company backed by investors including NEA, a16z, and General Catalyst. For more information, please visit https://metronome.com/ and see updates on X and LinkedIn.

