Metronet to Invest $130 Million in Colorado Springs to Build Fiber to the Premise Network

Move Will Make Colorado Springs a Gigabit City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced that businesses and residents throughout the City of Colorado Springs will soon have access to Metronet’s ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic internet. Through Metronet’s $130 million investment, Colorado Springs will mark the first community in Colorado that will have access to Metronet’s future-proof infrastructure. Metronet’s construction in Colorado Springs is expected to begin in the coming weeks with the first customers connected later this year. Once complete, Colorado Springs will join the country’s internet elite as a Gigabit City.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome this new technology service provider and we appreciate their investment in Colorado Springs,” said Mayor John Suthers. “We know our city’s access to reliable, high-speed internet is a major factor in our business-friendliness and our resident’s ability to work, learn and thrive. We welcome Metronet to Colorado Springs and trust they will find this a great place to do business.”

“Next-gen internet is critical to community competitiveness. Businesses need it to remain innovative and successful, especially in a community with so many tech-savvy industry clusters like ours,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President and CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation. “We’re proud to help Metronet expand service into Colorado Springs and grow here.”

“Reliable internet access is critical, and with this expansion, residents and businesses in Colorado Springs will be able to easily work, learn and entertain themselves,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “Only 30 percent of households in the U.S. have access to the gigabit speeds that only fiber optic networks can provide. Colorado Springs marks the start Metronet’s Colorado growth, where the community will have access to XGS PON technology that is capable of providing multi-gigabit speeds, including 5GB, in the very near future. When we began this journey with the city in July of 2021, they shared their vision of growth and prosperity for their residents and businesses. We are thankful for the opportunity to play a role in the realization of their goals.”

Colorado Springs residents will soon begin seeing Metronet trucks throughout the area as pre-construction activities begins. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services may visit MetronetInc.com/iwantfiber to indicate interest and to receive updates on construction. Metronet also has plans to establish a retail storefront in Colorado Springs for customers to have direct access to customer service and sales.

Metronet also plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Colorado Springs area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit MetronetInc.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

