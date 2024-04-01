Metronet Hires Two Industry Leaders

Senior Leaders to Bolster Company’s Technology and Commercial Sales Groups

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet today announced the appointment of two telecommunications industry veterans to lead the company’s information technology, network engineering, product development, and commercial sales efforts. Craig Cowden, an industry consultant and former executive with Charter and Bright House, has joined the fiber-optic internet service provider as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Product Officer. Brad Freathy, most recently with Verizon and Charter, has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Commercial and Carrier Sales.





“Over the past ten years, Metronet has grown from an upstart fiber provider to delivering multi-gigabit internet connectivity to 250 markets across 16 states,” said Dave Heimbach, Metronet’s president and CEO. “Our next phase of growth hinges on maintaining the technological lead we’ve built in our markets and continuing to innovate in how we serve both commercial and residential customers. Both Craig and Brad bring the experience to ensure that happens.”

Reporting to the CEO, Cowden will lead the company’s network design, engineering, network operations, product development, and information technology groups.

“I am thrilled to be joining a company that has proven, as it has scaled, to have the necessary culture, leadership, technology, and financial partners to drive explosive growth,” said Cowden of his new role at Metronet. “I’ve long admired how nimble, flexible, and competitive Metronet has been as a pure-play fiber company. No other independent, privately held fiber company is bringing multi-gigabit service to new customers as quickly. And it will be my responsibility to make sure that Metronet extends its technological advantage as it continues to grow into new markets at a rapid pace.”

Prior to joining Metronet, Cowden ran a consulting practice focused on telecommunications technology, drawing on his past roles at Charter Communications, Bright House Networks, and Sprint. At Charter, Cowden served as Senior Vice President of Wireless Technology, leading the company’s wireless architecture and engineering initiatives, including Wi-Fi and mobility applications. Before Charter, Cowden was Bright House Networks’ Chief Network Officer and Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions.

Also joining Metronet is Brad Freathy, the company’s new Senior Vice President of Commercial and Carrier Sales. A thirty-year veteran of the telecommunications industry, Freathy will work closely with Metronet’s current president of commercial and wholesale customer segments, Kevin Stelmach, to continue the group’s growth trajectory.

Freathy’s experience includes leadership roles in operations and sales with Charter, Bright House, Verizon, and Sprint. Most recently, Freathy led commercial operations for Verizon Business Group and fiber enterprise sales for the southeastern region for Charter.

“Commercial sales within Metronet have soared in recent years,” said Heimbach. “Brad Freathy will help us go from strength to strength as we continue to grow our market share and move into new markets across our 16-state footprint.”

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned 100% fiber optic internet service provider. Based in Evansville, Ind., the customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber-optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Cablefax has named Metronet as the 2023 Fiber Provider of the Year. Metronet has also been recognized by PC Mag as the Fastest Major ISP in 2023 and as one of the Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

