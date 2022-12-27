Metronet Connects Granger and Lawrence to Symmetrical, Multi-Gigabit Speeds

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet has officially powered up the first communities in Indiana that can now tap into Metronet’s multi-gigabit speeds. Granger and Lawrence are among the first in the state to have access to faster, future-proof internet with Metronet’s ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service. In addition to Metronet’s current offerings of 1 gigabit per second, residents may now access speeds up to 2 gigabits; businesses may choose speeds up to 10 gigabits. All Metronet speeds are symmetrical, which is vital for high quality video conferencing, gaming and online learning.

The updates to multi-gigabit speeds were made with no disruption to the current Granger and Lawrence infrastructure. Those interested in upgrading to Metronet’s multi-gigabit speeds may call Customer Care at 1-888-225-3864.

“As we bring multi-gigabit speeds to Granger and Lawrence, we are equipping residents and businesses throughout these communities with an improved quality of life,” said Mike Cannon, Metronet Regional Sales Manager. “With access to multi-gigabit speeds, individuals can better stay connected to the people closest to them. We strive to bring friends, families, neighbors, and coworkers closer together with future-proof, symmetrical speeds make staying connected easy. Our goal is to ensure our customers love their internet, and with even faster speeds, customers can have the best online experience available.”

Residents and businesses throughout Granger have access to the fastest symmetrical speeds available. According to data from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence®, Metronet is raked the “Fastest Internet Service Provider in Granger.” In the coming months, other communities throughout Metronet’s 16-state service area will join Granger and Lawrence with access to multi-gigabit speeds. Those interested may visit metronet.com to check service availability for their address.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronet.com or at 423-280-9031.

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data in Granger median download speeds for Q3 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

*Editor’s Note: For those interested in speaking with one of Metronet’s first multi-gigabit customers located in Granger and Lawrence, please let us know and we will make the connection for an interview.

